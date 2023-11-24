Warren, Ozark to face off

Warren gets one last home game this season tonight as the Lumberjacks host a third-straight playoff game.

The Lumberjacks will host Ozark at 7 p.m. with a trip to the Class 4A state semifinals on the line.

Warren (12-0) defeated Bauxite 28-21 last week in a rare one-score game for the Lumberjacks this year.

Ozark (10-2) cruised past Lincoln 49-14 in the second round. The Hillbillies finished second in 4A-1.

The winner of this game will travel to either Arkadelphia or Rivercrest for the semifinals. Both are conference champions. With the state championship in Little Rock following, this will be Warren's final home game in 2023.

Warren is seeking a return to the semifinals after losing in this round last year to Malvern, the eventual state champion. This was the second-straight season the Lumberjacks lost to the eventual champion after losing in the semifinals the year prior to Joe T. Robinson.

Ozark has easily beaten two fourth-place teams to reach this point, while the Lumberjacks are battle-tested after last week's win over Bauxite, the runner-up in 4A-4. The Lumberjacks were held below 34 points for the first time this season but did enough defensively to win.

Junior quarterback Koby Wilbanks leads the Hillbillies' offense. He has rushed for 1,858 yards and 27 touchdowns this year while passing for 1,121 yards and 13 touchdowns. Senior running backs Gavin Gilbreth and Brayden Miner are also key contributors alongside senior receiver M.J. Parker.

Ozark is one of two non-conference champions remaining in Class 4A alongside Ashdown, which finished fourth in 4A-7. All six champions are still playing.