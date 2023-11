Week 13 college football schedule

THIS WEEK'S SCHEDULE

All times Central and subject to change

Tuesday's games

EAST

E. Michigan 24 at Buffalo 11

MIDWEST

Bowling Green 34, W. Michigan 10

Thursday's games

SOUTH

Alabama St. 41, Tuskegee 3

Mississippi 17, Mississippi St. 7

Today's games

EAST

Memphis (8-3) at Temple (3-8), 11 a.m.

Miami (6-5) at Boston College (6-5), 11 a.m.

SOUTH

UTSA (8-3) at Tulane (10-1), 2:30 p.m.

MIDWEST

Ohio (8-3) at Akron (2-9), 11 a.m.

Iowa (9-2) at Nebraska (5-6), 11 a.m.

Toledo (10-1) at Cent. Michigan (5-6), 11 a.m.

Michigan St. (4-7) vs. Penn St. (9-2), 6:30 p.m.

at Ford Field, Detroit

SOUTHWEST

TCU (5-6) at Oklahoma (9-2), 11 a.m.

Missouri (9-2) at Arkansas (4-7), 3 p.m.

Texas Tech (6-5) at Texas (10-1), 6:30 p.m.

FAR WEST

Utah St. (5-6) at New Mexico (4-7), 2:30 p.m.

Air Force (8-3) at Boise St. (6-5), 3 p.m.

Oregon St. (8-3) at Oregon (10-1), 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's games

EAST

Connecticut (2-9) at Massachusetts (3-8), 11 a.m.

Wake Forest (4-7) at Syracuse (5-6), 1 p.m.

Arkansas St. (6-5) at Marshall (5-6), 2:30 p.m.

Maryland (6-5) at Rutgers (6-5), 2:30 p.m.

SOUTH

Troy (9-2) at Southern Miss. (3-8), 11 a.m.

Texas A&M (7-4) at LSU (8-3), 11 a.m.

Houston (4-7) at Cent. Florida (5-6), 11 a.m.

Kentucky (6-5) at Louisville (10-1), 11 a.m.

Pittsburgh (3-8) at Duke (6-5), 11 a.m.

Tulsa (3-8) at East Carolina (2-9), 1 p.m.

Georgia St. (6-5) at Old Dominion (5-6), 1 p.m.

Grambling St. (5-5) vs. Southern (5-5), 1 p.m.

at Caesars Superdome, New Orleans

La.-Monroe (2-9) at La,-Lafayette (5-6), 2 p.m.

W. Kentucky (6-5) at Fla. International (4-7), 2 p.m.

Georgia Southern (6-5) at Appalachian St. (7-4), 2:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech (5-6) at Virginia (3-8), 2:30 p.m.

Alabama (10-1) at Auburn (6-5), 2:30 p.m.

James Madison (10-1) at Coastal Carolina (7-4), 2:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt (2-9) at Tennessee (7-4), 2:30 p.m.

Florida St. (11-0) at Florida (5-6), 6 p.m.

Georgia (11-0) at Georgia Tech (6-5), 6:30 p.m.

Charlotte (3-8) at South Florida (5-6), 6:30 p.m.

Clemson (7-4) at South Carolina (5-6), 6:30 p.m.

North Carolina (8-3) at NC State (8-3), 7 p.m.

MIDWEST

Ohio St. (11-0) at Michigan (11-0), 11 a.m.

N. Illinois (5-6) at Kent St. (1-10), 11 a.m.

Miami (Ohio) (9-2) at Ball St. (4-7), 11 a.m.

Indiana (3-8) at Purdue (3-8), 11 a.m.

Wisconsin (6-5) at Minnesota (5-6), 2:30 p.m.

Northwestern (6-5) at Illinois (5-6), 2:30 p.m.

Kansas (7-4) at Cincinnati (3-8), 6:30 p.m.

Iowa St. (6-5) at Kansas St. (8-3), 7 p.m.

SOUTHWEST

Navy (5-5) at SMU (9-2), 11 a.m.

Middle Tennessee (4-7) at Sam Houston St. (2-9), 11 a.m.

Florida Atlantic (4-7) at Rice (5-6), noon

Ala.-Birmingham (4-7) at North Texas (4-7), 1 p.m.

Liberty (11-0) at UTEP (3-8), 2:30 p.m.

BYU (5-6) at Oklahoma St. (8-3), 2:30 p.m.

South Alabama (6-5) at Texas State (6-5), 6 p.m.

West Virginia (7-4) at Baylor (3-8), 6 p.m.

FAR WEST

San Jose St. (6-5) at UNLV (9-2), 2 p.m.

Colorado (4-7) at Utah (7-4), 2 p.m.

Arizona (8-3) at Arizona St. (3-8), 2:30 p.m.

Washington St. (5-6) at Washington (11-0), 3 p.m.

Jacksonville St. (8-3) at New Mexico St. (9-3), 3 p.m.

Notre Dame (8-3) at Stanford (3-8), 6 p.m.

Wyoming (7-4) at Nevada (2-9), 8 p.m.

Fresno St. (8-3) at San Diego St. (3-8), 9:30 p.m.

California (5-6) at UCLA (7-4), 9:30 p.m.

Colorado St. (5-6) at Hawaii (4-8), 10 p.m.

NCAA FCS Playoffs

First Round

Sacramento St. (7-4) at North Dakota (7-4), noon

Lafayette (9-2) at Delaware (8-3), 2 p.m.

NC Central (9-2) at Richmond (8-3), 2 p.m.

Tenn.-Chattanooga (7-4) at Austin Peay (9-2), 3 p.m.

Gardner-Webb (7-4) at Mercer (8-3), 3 p.m.

Nicholls St. (6-4) at S. Illinois (7-4), 3 p.m.

Drake (8-3) at N. Dakota St. (8-3), 3:30 p.m.

Duquesne (7-4) at Youngstown St. (7-4), 5 p.m.