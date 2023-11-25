NEWS IN BRIEF

1 million fowl culled at flu-hit Ohio farm

More than 1.3 million chickens are being slaughtered on an Ohio egg farm as the avian flu continues to take a toll on the industry.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said all 1.35 million chickens on the farm in Ohio's Union County will be slaughtered to help limit the spread of the highly contagious virus after a case was confirmed in the flock this week.

The outbreak that began in early 2022 has been much less severe this year as fewer cases of the virus are being found among the wild birds that spread it. But there have still been 8.1 million birds killed this year to help control the spread of the disease and 5.8 million of those have come just this month as several large egg farms have been struck. That includes 1.2 million birds at one Iowa egg farm and another 940,000 chickens at one Minnesota egg farm that had to be killed.

This week, there have also been sizeable bird flu cases confirmed on farms in Maryland, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Georgia and California. But the biggest one of those cases was the Maryland chicken farm where 198,200 birds were killed.

Earlier this month, the first case of H5N1 avian influenza in Arkansas poultry in 2023 was reported in a flock of commercial broilers in Madison County.

In 2022, nearly 58 million birds were slaughtered as part of the outbreak. The highly contagious virus is spread easily by wild birds through droppings and nasal discharges.

Officials say bird flu doesn't represent a significant health threat.

-- The Associated Press

S&P Global worker index shows decline

Employment declined at U.S. service providers and manufacturers in November for the first time since mid-2020 amid tepid demand and elevated costs, a survey from S&P Global showed.

The S&P Global flash composite employment index slid 1.6 points to 49.7, just below the level that separates expansion and contraction. The group's measure of overall business activity was unchanged in November and, for the fourth month, remained less than a point above the stagnation reading of 50.

"Job shedding has spread beyond the manufacturing sector, as services firms signaled a renewed drop in staff in November as cost savings were sought," Sian Jones, principal economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said in a statement.

Headcounts in the service sector declined for the first time since June 2020, while manufacturing payrolls shrank for a second month. Waning demand conditions and still-elevated cost pressures were "commonly mentioned" by businesses as reasons for letting workers go, the report showed.

-- Bloomberg News (WPNS)

7.27 boost finishes index day at 880.23

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Friday at 880.23, up 7.27 points or 0.83%.

In the half-day trading on Friday, 9 members of the index were up for the day while four were down.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.