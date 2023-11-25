Arkansas-Pine Bluff Lady Lions drop tight games to Tulsa, No. 25 Mississippi State

Today at 6:54 p.m.

by Tanner Spearman

Jelissa Reese (left) and Zaay Green of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's Lady Lions basketball team are shown in these undated courtesy photos.

The first two days of the Van Chancellor Classic saw the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff play a pair of tight games but come up short.

The UAPB women’s basketball team fell 90-79 in overtime to Tulsa on Friday and 77-68 to 25th-ranked Mississippi State on Saturday in Katy, Texas, a suburb of Houston.

UAPB (1-4) went toe-to-toe with a pair of good opponents as part of a weekend tournament in Texas but continues to seek its first Division I win this season. The Lady Lions will get one last shot to win a game in the Chancellor Classic when they face Clemson at 3:15 p.m. Sunday on ESPN+.

Tulsa (4-1) led UAPB 21-8 after the first quarter Friday afternoon, but the Lady Lions fought back in the second quarter. Zaay Green gave UAPB a 31-30 lead with a layup 2:10 before halftime. A free throw tied it for Tulsa, but Maori Davenport retook the lead for the Lady Lions with a layup of her own, and UAPB led 33-31 at halftime.

After an evenly played second half, Tulsa took a late 77-76 lead with 1:43 to play on a 3-pointer by Temira Poindexter, but Jelissa Reese tied it with a free throw, sending the game to overtime. Tulsa dominated overtime 13-2 to win the game.

Zaay Green led the Lady Lions with 20 points and 9 rebounds. Maya Peat scored 15 points, and Reese had 13.

For Tulsa, Poindexter scored a game-high 32 points. Delanie Crawford had 19 points and 10 rebounds.

UAPB led much of the first quarter Saturday against No. 25 Mississippi State (7-0), but the Bulldogs rallied to tie it at 20 by the end.

MSU took the lead early in the second quarter when Darrione Rogers made a layup while drawing the foul. She made the free throw, and the Bulldogs outscored the Lady Lions 23-13 in the second quarter to lead by 10 at halftime.

UAPB hung around with a 22-point third quarter, trailing 59-55 with 10 minutes to play. The Bulldogs outscored the Lady Lions 18-13 in the fourth to see out the victory. UAPB had the deficit as close as 69-63 with 3:15 to play, but MSU answered with a 6-0 run.

Green again led UAPB, this time with 19 points and 7 rebounds. Coriah Beck scored 13.

For MSU, Jerkaila Jordan scored a game-high 20 points. Three other Bulldogs reached double digits, including Erynn Barnum with 12 points and 12 rebounds.