Ball State hands Lions their third loss in row

A halftime lead didn't last Friday afternoon for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff as its men's basketball team dropped its third-straight game.

UAPB fell 92-74 at Ball State to finish its two-game Thanksgiving road trip up north without a win.

UAPB (3-4) got a big game from Joe French, who scored a game-high 29 points, including seven 3-pointers. Kylen Milton scored 15 and Rashad Williams added 11.

Ball State (5-1) had five players in double digits, led by Basheer Jihad with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

The Cardinals shot 61.1% from the field and 12 of 22 from 3-point range as UAPB continues to struggle defensively.

The Golden Lions shot 13 of 29 from deep but were outscored 36-20 in the paint.

The teams traded the lead early before Davion Bailey hit back-to-back 3-pointers, putting the Cardinals in front 13-9. French later tied the game at 18 with a 3-pointer, but Ball State answered with a 9-0 run in the middle of the first half.

French hit a 3 with 5:14 to play in the half to put the Golden Lions back ahead, 31-30. UAPB led the rest of the half and took a 46-40 lead into halftime.

The Cardinals opened the second half on an 11-4 run, with Mickey Pearson Jr. hitting a go-ahead 3-pointer.

French answered in kind 28 seconds later, but Pearson took the lead right back with another 3, which kicked off an 11-3 Ball State run. The Golden Lions did not lead again.

French cut the deficit to 64-63 with a series of shots, but UAPB couldn't tie it as Ball State went on yet another run, this one 8-0. The Cardinals went on to hold their largest lead in the final minute.

With this loss, UAPB is 1-4 against Division I opponents so far this year with the Nov. 13 road win at Central Arkansas being the lone victory.