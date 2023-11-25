Big Ten unbeatens set for high stakes

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- J.J. McCarthy says beating Ohio State means everything.

Ask any Buckeye, and he would say the same about Michigan.

A spot to the Big Ten championship game and a path to the College Football Playoff will be at stake when the second-ranked Buckeyes play the third-ranked Wolverines today at the Big House.

It will also mark the end of an era for one of the greatest rivalries in sports.

With the Big Ten expanding to 18 schools and eliminating divisions next season, there's a chance the Wolverines and Buckeyes will play two times in future years because it will be possible for them to match up in the conference title game after facing off in the regular season.

Michigan has turned things around in the series, which dates to 1897, with two consecutive wins after losing a school-record eight consecutive games to Ohio State.

"Being able to get on top of that rivalry this last two years has been huge," McCarthy said in an interview with The Associated Press. "And, we don't plan on being on the other side of that at all anymore."

Jim Harbaugh will not be on the sideline with his team for the third game in a row today, serving the final game of a Big Ten suspension for being in charge of a program that the conference says broke its sportsmanship policy with a sign-stealing scheme.

Offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore will fill in for Harbaugh, who also missed the first three games because of a school suspension for breaking NCAA rules, to match wits against Ohio State Coach Ryan Day.

For the second consecutive year, both the Buckeyes (11-0, 8-0) and Wolverines (11-0, 8-0) will have perfect records when they meet.

Ohio State is aiming to end a two-game losing streak, which followed a school-record eight consecutive wins.

INJURY REPORT

Ryan Day said it almost took a "fist fight" to keep four-year linebacker Tommy Eichenberg out for a second consecutive game last week because of an arm injury.

Day had to convince Eichenberg, perhaps the top player on one of college football's best defenses, that it was important to have him healthy this week rather than risk injury on senior day at Ohio Stadium.

"Tommy will bring every single ounce of his person to this game, and he will fight to defend our honor," defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said.

Ohio State's banged-up safety, Josh Proctor, is expected to play, but the status of defensive lineman Mike Hall is less clear after he missed last week's game.

McCarthy said playing in the previous game was "a little bit rough" after getting injured in the victory at then-No. 9 Penn State, but insisted Monday that he feels fantastic.

Michigan's Roman Wilson, who has 10 receiving touchdowns, was knocked out of last week's game at Maryland with a first-quarter hit. Myles Hinton started at left tackle against the Terrapins and had a knee injury, filling in for LaDarius Henderson, who missed the game with an injury. Linebacker Michael Barrett, the second-leading tackler on a top-ranked defense, left Maryland with his left shoulder wrapped.

"Should be good to go," Moore said when asked about the injured players.

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) is congratulated after his touchdown catch during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)



Michigan acting head coach Sherrone Moore celebrates a touchdown against Penn State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)



FILE - Michigan coach Bo Schembechler, left, meets with Ohio State coach Woody Hayes at an NCAA college football game. Woody and Bo were kindred spirits as they clashed during the 1970s in what became known as the 10-year Year War between Ohio State and Michigan. The mutual respect that has been a pillar of what is arguably college footballs greatest rivalry appears to be lacking these days — even among the coaches.(AP Photo/File)



Ohio State head coach Ryan Day shouts to his team during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)



FILE - Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, center left, shakes hands with Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, center right, after an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. The final game of Harbaugh's suspension will be served Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, keeping the former Michigan quarterback, who finally flipped the rivalry after a decade and a half of dominance by the Buckeyes, off the sideline as his team tries to make it three straight against Ohio State. (AP Photo/Tony Ding, File)



Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord (6) throws a pass against Rutgers during the first half of a NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)



Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) celebrates a touchdown in front of Penn State safety Kevin Winston Jr. (21) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)



Michigan star quarterback J.J. McCarthy sits on the field with his back against a padded goalpost on Nov. 4, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Mich. McCarthy meditates roughly two hours before games. This week, amid a sign-stealing saga and a matchup with rival Ohio State, keeping his mind free from distractions is paramount. (AP Photo/Larry Lage)

