Bisons face challenge from Mules

One of the more important weekends of the year for Harding Coach Paul Simmons started early.

After a full Thanksgiving feast Thursday, he got a chance to see his sons, Wyatt and Tanner, play in the Class 4A state quarterfinals Friday night for Harding Academy, which just so happened to face his hometown team, Ashdown.

Today, he'll take his turn at postseason football on the same field his sons roamed less than 24 hours earlier.

"We've had a busy week," said Simmons, whose top-seeded Bisons will take on Central Missouri at 1 p.m. in the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs at First Security Stadium in Searcy. "There's been a lot going on, but I tell you what, we wouldn't have it any other way."

Simmons would love nothing more than to watch his team have its way against a group that's oozing with confidence after demolishing Henderson State a week ago.

Central Missouri (11-1) ran out to a 35-0, first-quarter lead and never looked back in a 56-14 win in the opening round. The Mules, led by the nation's leading passer in Zach Zebrowski, haven't lost in two months, have won nine consecutive games and are playing about as well as any of the other 15 teams that are left in the Division II bracket.

But Simmons said he believes his team is just as confident. In addition, Harding (11-0) has had an additional time to prepare for what he said will be the fastest offensive attack he's seen during his six seasons as head coach.

"Having the bye week has been a blessing for us," Simmons said. "Just a little more time to recover physically and emotionally from the long season we've had. But what [Central Missouri] does, they're really good at it, and it's very unique.

"What's unique about it is they just use incredible tempo. They snap the ball at a breakneck pace, and when you watch them on film, it's just so common to see opponents not getting lined up, not getting the call in on time. I mean, Central Missouri can really make you look foolish if you're not prepared."

Preparation hasn't been an issue this season for Harding. The Bisons have trailed in just one game this season, and that occurred on Sept. 23 when Henderson State led 16-13 late in the third quarter before Harding scored the final 14 points to win. Actually, the Bisons have scored more points in every quarter than its opponents have scored all season combined.

But Central Missouri is unlike any crew Harding has faced in 2023. Prior to last week's game against the Mules, Henderson State Coach Scott Maxfield pointed out how controlling the tempo and keeping drives going would be pivotal if the Reddies were going to advance.

However, Henderson State ran 13 plays on its first four possessions, one of which ended in an interception, to put itself in a bind that it wasn't able to recover. The Mules responded to all four of the Reddies' empty series with touchdowns on drives that lasted six plays or less.

"I don't think we've ever seen tempo as drastic as this, ever," Simmons said. "The other thing about it is if a team uses tempo as a big part of their game plan, in the past, at least against us, they don't do that just because of our style of play isn't conducive. But we fully expect those guys to keep playing the way they have.

"They live and die on tempo, it's their m.o., and we know it's coming. It's just going to be a question of whether or not we've done what it takes to be prepared."

Zebrowski will almost certainly try to keep the pressure on the Bisons' defense on every snap. The junior has thrown for more than 4,700 yards with 56 touchdowns, and the fast rate at which he plays has resulted in 371 first downs -- 72 more than any other team in Division II. He also uses his legs to keep plays alive, and that's led to big-play scores as well.

But if there's a team designed to slow down the Mules, it's Harding. On top of leading the country in rushing, the Bisons convert third downs better than any other program. They also have the top-ranked team in total defense at 206.4 yards allowed per game and in first downs given up with 117.

None of that will guarantee a win today, but it does make for an intriguing matchup. The last time Harding reached the playoffs, it was as a No. 2 seed in 2021. That year, the Bisons advanced to the second round as well before eventually losing 28-9 at home to Northwest Missouri State.

If Harding is to keep that from happening against another team from the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association, it's got to put on the same kind of performance that enabled it to coast to the Great American Conference title.

Of course, that may be easier said than done, but Simmons noted that his Bisons embrace being tested.

"The guys are incredibly excited," he said. "They have a new challenge. This quarterback will probably be the Division II national player of the year, so obviously we've got our hands full. But I can tell you, our young men are extremely excited about a challenge.

"We talk a lot about the fact that you really can't have great, great victories unless you have great, great challenges. Our guys recognize that, and we want to play in games that are really difficult so we can have an opportunity to create those really special memories and stories that last forever."