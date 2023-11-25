CLASS 3A

BOONEVILLE 44, CAMDEN HARMONY GROVE 16

CAMDEN -- Dax Goff rushed for 209 yards and 3 touchdowns on 17 carries as Booneville (11-2) defeated Camden Harmony Grove (9-3).

Rylen Ray also had a big night on the ground, rushing for 128 yards and three touchdowns.

Booneville took a 24-0 lead into halftime and held Camden Harmony Grove scoreless until late in the third quarter, when Damaryion Billingly reached the end zone on a 35-yard run. The Hornets' other scoring play came on a Caleb Johnson pass to Landon Garrett.