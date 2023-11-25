The world in brief: Canada, EU tout green energy teamwork

Canada, EU tout green energy teamwork

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland -- Canada and the European Union said Friday they are making strides toward new partnerships on green energy, digital transformation and research funding as a Canada-EU Summit got underway in the Atlantic coast province of Newfoundland.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced during opening remarks Thursday evening that Canada is joining Horizon Europe, a $100 billion scientific research program. Afterward, the two parties said in a joint statement on Friday that substantive negotiations are complete, and they are working toward its "prompt signature and implementation."

Canada has also worked out a deal to build water bombers and ship them to the EU, after both regions faced devastating forest fires this past summer.

And Canada and the EU have announced what they are calling a new Green Alliance, which is focused on deepening existing partnerships on fighting climate change, halting biodiversity loss and intensifying technological and scientific cooperation.

A new digital partnership was also part of the package of announcements on Friday.

North Macedonia to lift Russia flight ban

SKOPJE, North Macedonia -- NATO member North Macedonia said Friday it would briefly lift a ban on flights from Russia next week, which would enable Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to attend an international conference in the country should he accept the invitation.

A government statement said the window would apply from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, when North Macedonia hosts a meeting of foreign ministers from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) in the capital, Skopje.

Russia is one of the 57 members of the OSCE, set up during the Cold War to ease East-West tensions, whose rotating chairmanship North Macedonia currently holds. Most European countries banned flights from Russia after its invasion of Ukraine in Feb. 2022.

It was not clear whether Lavrov would even accept the invitation, which North Macedonia's Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani said had been sent to him.

If so, Friday's government statement said North Macedonia's foreign and defense ministries would need to issue additional permits for the visit.

The statement said the brief flight ban suspension is not unprecedented, "especially when it comes to international conferences."

In order to reach the small, landlocked Balkan country, the Russian delegation would have to fly through the airspace of other NATO or European Union members, which in turn would need to grant special permission.

Sri Lanka hopeful bailout consent coming

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka -- The governor of Sri Lanka's Central Bank said Friday he is confident it will receive the second installment of a $2.9-billion bailout package from the International Monetary Fund before the end of the year, after payment was delayed because of inadequate oversight and debt restructuring.

"I am confident that we are making very good progress. We are moving in the right direction," said Nandalal Weerasinghe.

Sri Lanka plunged into economic crisis in 2022, suffering severe shortages and drawing strident protests that led to the ouster of then-President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. It declared bankruptcy in April 2022 with more than $83 billion in debt -- more than half of it to foreign creditors. The IMF agreed in March to a $2.9-billion bailout package, releasing the first payment shortly thereafter.

Weerasinghe said the Export-Import Bank of China -- one of Sri Lanka's creditors from which it needs financial assurance in order to receive the second bailout installment of $330 million -- has already given its consent, and he hoped the country's other creditors in the Official Creditor Committee would soon follow suit. Sri Lanka needs the consent of the OCC which is co-chaired by India, Japan and France and includes 17 countries, for the IMF to approve the payment.

Russia labels ex-premier 'foreign agent'

MOSCOW -- Russia's Justice Ministry on Friday added Mikhail Kasyanov, who was President Vladimir Putin's first prime minister but then became one of his opponents, to its register of "foreign agents."

Russian law allows for figures and organizations receiving money or support from outside the country to be designated as foreign agents, a term whose pejorative connotations could undermine the designee's credibility.

The law, which has been extensively used against opposition figures and independent news media, also requires material published by a designee to carry a prominent disclaimer stating that it comes from a foreign agent.

The ministry's website says Kasyanov "took part in the creation and dissemination of messages and materials of foreign agents to an unlimited circle of people, disseminated false information about the decisions taken by public authorities of the Russian Federation and the policies pursued by them" and "opposed the special military operation in Ukraine."



