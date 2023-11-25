Chairs, Elks run through Mustangs





Elkins used a big second quarter to defeat Central Arkansas Christian 53-15 on Friday night at Mustang Mountain in North Little Rock as it advanced to the 4A semifinals.

Senior running back Da'Shawn Chairs put a dazzling performance using his speed to gash the Mustangs' defense on his way to five rushing touchdowns.

"There is Reggie Jackson for the Yankees as Mr. October, Da'Shawn Chairs is Mr. November in football," Elkins Coach Zach Watson said. "If he got five [touchdowns]) tonight, then that puts the last four games now he has over 20 touchdowns. He shows up when the lights get the biggest."

The teams exchanged early field goals before Elkins got in the end zone first on a 1-yard touchdown run by Chairs. Junior tailback Ja Quae Walden ran in the 2-point conversion to give the Elks an 11-3 lead about halfway through the first quarter.

CAC responded with a touchdown on its next possession as junior quarterback Grayson Wilson found sophomore wide receiver Josiah Warrior-Benson down the sideline for a 57-yard catch-and-run touchdown with 2:33 left in the first quarter. The 2-point try was unsuccessful which kept the Elks in front 11-9.

Early in the second quarter, Chairs got into the end zone again on a 6-yard run to put the Elks up 18-9 with 10:23 remaining in the first half. Following a turnover on downs on the next CAC drive, Elkins took advantage and extended its lead to 25-9 on a 19-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Dizzy Dean to junior wide receiver Landon Martin.

The Elks were on the move again minutes later, but an interception from CAC sophomore defensive back Jacob Henry flipped the momentum and set up the Mustangs deep inside Elks territory.

The momentum shift would be short-lived as a goal-line stand by the Elkins defense kept CAC from scoring and kept the Elks' lead at 25-9 with less than five minutes remaining in the second quarter.

"Our defense has shown up all year," Watson said. "I think we're averaging somewhere around eight to 10 points, we're only giving up. That's kind of overlooked every week because of the points being scored. They came out and held a very good CAC offense to a low total points."

Following the goal-line stand by the defense, the Elkins offense would then proceed on a 97-yard scoring drive that was capped off by a 31-yard touchdown run by Chairs to push the lead up to 32-9 with 2:00 left in the first half.

Chairs added another touchdown on the ground from 4 yards out with 37 seconds left before halftime to give the Elks a commanding 39-9 lead heading into the break.

"The game plan we had worked amazing," Chairs said. "The line blocks up front and the receivers that blocked downfield, it's just easy what I did. They were boxing our pullers and then scraping over the top, so I just had to set things up and then got blocking downfield as well."

Chairs wasted no time picking up where he left off in the first half after halftime, outracing the Mustangs defense for a 57-yard touchdown run on the opening possession of the third quarter to make the score 46-9.

CAC cut the lead to 46-15 late in the fourth quarter on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Wilson to sophomore receiver Tyler Blakely.

Elkins added a final touchdown in the waning minutes of the game on a 3-yard touchdown pass from Dean to junior wide receiver James Townsend to make the final score 53-15. It's the 10th game this season that the Elks have scored 50 or more points.

"I think we got used to the look that we were seeing," Watson said. "It takes a little bit to get settled in, especially in a game of this magnitude. It took us a little while to settle in, but I thought once we did settle in, we played really well on offense."











