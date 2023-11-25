Church notes: Blessing Baskets Food Distribution; A Christian Christmas Carol, services and more

Benton County

Ozark Adventist Academy, 20097 Dawn Hill East Road in Gentry, is hosting "From Christmas to the cross," a free, live walk-through nativity from 3 to 6 p.m. Dec. 16 and 17. Take a guided walking tour through 12 scenes, from the streets of Bethlehem to Calvary. Jesus' birth, his life, crucifixion and resurrection will come alive with a cast of more than 100 members and live animals. Golf carts will be available for those who need assistance. Nonperishable food items will be collected for the local Total Life Community Center.

Information: (479) 736-2221.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., holds service Sundays at 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday School for children is at 9:45 a.m. in the Lower Level and adult Bible class is at 9:45 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall.

The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on radio station KURM-FM (100.3) and KURM-AM (790).

Christianity 101 will be in the library at 9:45 a.m. Sunday. Adult choir rehearsals are at 9 a.m. Saturday and Christmas concert rehearsals are at 10 a.m. Quilters meet at 8 a.m. the second and fourth Wednesdays. The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open from 10 a.m. to noon every Friday.

Information: (479)855-1324 or bvlutheran.com.

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd. holds services at 10 a.m. each Sunday. Services are livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube and recordings are posted on the website, along with the podcast "Hearing Matters."

The Presbyterian Men's Group will meet at 9 a.m. Dec. 16 in Fellowship Hall.

Information: (479) 855-2390 or pcbv.org.

First Presbyterian Church of Bentonville at 901 N.E. J St., Bentonville invites all to worship in person and online at 10:15 a.m. on Sundays.

Bible study for adults meets on Sundays at 9 a.m. Children's ministry is at 11:30 a.m. and youth group meets at 4 p.m. Handbell rehearsals are at 11:30 a.m. Sunday and rehearsals for choir are on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m.

The FPC Food Pantry is open Saturdays from 9-11 a.m. for Benton County residents.

Information: 273-5450 or fpcbentonville.org.

Highland Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., holds services at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. Sunday school is at 9 a.m. and fellowship time is at 10 a.m.

The church is hosting a Red Cross Blood Drive at the church in Keller Hall from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 30. Register at redcrossblood.org.

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

Lakeview Baptist Church, 1351 E. Lowell Ave, Cave Springs, is hosting a production of "A Christian Christmas Carol," an adaptation of the Dickens story of hope and redemption. There is no cost for admission, but reservations are required. Performances will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 14 and 15 and a matinee at 3 p.m. Dec. 16. The final performance will be at 6 p.m. Dec. 17. All shows will be in the church auditorium.

Information: 248-1538 or achristianchristmascarol.eventbrite.com.

Washington County

Central United Methodist Church, 6 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville, holds services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays and are available live on Facebook, YouTube and on the website.

Information: centraltolife.com.

First United Presbyterian Church, 695 E. Calvin, Fayetteville, hosts Sunday services at 8:30 and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The 11 a.m. service is also livestreamed on YouTube. A nursery is available in Upper Knox 8:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. The Sacrament of Holy Communion will be celebrated at each early service. A more contemporary service is offered at 4 p.m. on the third Sunday of each month in Fellowship Hall.

All Sunday School classes start at 9:30 a.m. Children's and youth classes from age 3 to grade 5 meet in Lower Knox. Grades 6-12 meet in the youth room in Lower Knox and are divided by age. The adult Bible study meets in Upper Calvin, the Thoughtful Christians group meets in the church library and on Zoom, and the Open Door class meets in Upper Witherspoon.

The Youth Group for grades 5-12 meets every Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the youth room in Lower Witherspoon. Co-pastors are Jan and Phil Butin.

Information: 442-4211, fupcfay.org, facebook.com/fupcfay.org.

