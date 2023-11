College football scores and schedule

SCORES AND SCHEDULE

Friday's games

EAST

Memphis 45, Temple 21

Miami 45, Boston College 20

SOUTH

Tulane 29, Texas-San Antonio 16

MIDWEST

Iowa 13, Nebraska 10

Ohio 25, Akron 14

Penn St. 42, Michigan St. 0

Toledo 32, Cent. Michigan 17

SOUTHWEST

Missouri 48, Arkansas 14

Oklahoma 69, TCU 45

TCU (5-6) at Oklahoma (9-2), 11 a.m.

FAR WEST

Boise St. 27, Air Force 19

Utah St. 44, New Mexico 41, 2OT

Oregon 31, Oregon St. 7

Today's games

All times Central

EAST

Connecticut (2-9) at Massachusetts (3-8), 11 a.m.

Wake Forest (4-7) at Syracuse (5-6), 1 p.m.

Arkansas St. (6-5) at Marshall (5-6), 2:30 p.m.

Maryland (6-5) at Rutgers (6-5), 2:30 p.m.

SOUTH

Troy (9-2) at Southern Miss. (3-8), 11 a.m.

Texas A&M (7-4) at LSU (8-3), 11 a.m.

Houston (4-7) at Cent. Florida (5-6), 11 a.m.

Kentucky (6-5) at Louisville (10-1), 11 a.m.

Pittsburgh (3-8) at Duke (6-5), 11 a.m.

Tulsa (3-8) at East Carolina (2-9), 1 p.m.

Georgia St. (6-5) at Old Dominion (5-6), 1 p.m.

Grambling St. (5-5) vs. Southern (5-5), 1 p.m.

at Caesars Superdome, New Orleans

La.-Monroe (2-9) at La,-Lafayette (5-6), 2 p.m.

W. Kentucky (6-5) at Fla. International (4-7), 2 p.m.

Georgia Southern (6-5) at Appalachian St. (7-4), 2:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech (5-6) at Virginia (3-8), 2:30 p.m.

Alabama (10-1) at Auburn (6-5), 2:30 p.m.

James Madison (10-1) at Coastal Carolina (7-4), 2:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt (2-9) at Tennessee (7-4), 2:30 p.m.

Florida St. (11-0) at Florida (5-6), 6 p.m.

Georgia (11-0) at Georgia Tech (6-5), 6:30 p.m.

Charlotte (3-8) at South Florida (5-6), 6:30 p.m.

Clemson (7-4) at South Carolina (5-6), 6:30 p.m.

North Carolina (8-3) at NC State (8-3), 7 p.m.

MIDWEST

Ohio St. (11-0) at Michigan (11-0), 11 a.m.

N. Illinois (5-6) at Kent St. (1-10), 11 a.m.

Miami (Ohio) (9-2) at Ball St. (4-7), 11 a.m.

Indiana (3-8) at Purdue (3-8), 11 a.m.

Wisconsin (6-5) at Minnesota (5-6), 2:30 p.m.

Northwestern (6-5) at Illinois (5-6), 2:30 p.m.

Kansas (7-4) at Cincinnati (3-8), 6:30 p.m.

Iowa St. (6-5) at Kansas St. (8-3), 7 p.m.

SOUTHWEST

Navy (5-5) at SMU (9-2), 11 a.m.

Middle Tennessee (4-7) at Sam Houston St. (2-9), 11 a.m.

Florida Atlantic (4-7) at Rice (5-6), noon

Ala.-Birmingham (4-7) at North Texas (4-7), 1 p.m.

Liberty (11-0) at UTEP (3-8), 2:30 p.m.

BYU (5-6) at Oklahoma St. (8-3), 2:30 p.m.

South Alabama (6-5) at Texas State (6-5), 6 p.m.

West Virginia (7-4) at Baylor (3-8), 6 p.m.

FAR WEST

San Jose St. (6-5) at UNLV (9-2), 2 p.m.

Colorado (4-7) at Utah (7-4), 2 p.m.

Arizona (8-3) at Arizona St. (3-8), 2:30 p.m.

Washington St. (5-6) at Washington (11-0), 3 p.m.

Jacksonville St. (8-3) at New Mexico St. (9-3), 3 p.m.

Notre Dame (8-3) at Stanford (3-8), 6 p.m.

Wyoming (7-4) at Nevada (2-9), 8 p.m.

Fresno St. (8-3) at San Diego St. (3-8), 9:30 p.m.

California (5-6) at UCLA (7-4), 9:30 p.m.

Colorado St. (5-6) at Hawaii (4-8), 10 p.m.

NCAA FCS Playoffs

FIRST ROUND

Sacramento St. (7-4) at North Dakota (7-4), noon

Lafayette (9-2) at Delaware (8-3), 2 p.m.

NC Central (9-2) at Richmond (8-3), 2 p.m.

Tenn.-Chattanooga (7-4) at Austin Peay (9-2), 3 p.m.

Gardner-Webb (7-4) at Mercer (8-3), 3 p.m.

Nicholls St. (6-4) at S. Illinois (7-4), 3 p.m.

Drake (8-3) at N. Dakota St. (8-3), 3:30 p.m.

Duquesne (7-4) at Youngstown St. (7-4), 5 p.m.

NCAA DIVISION II

SECOND ROUND

Slippery Rock at Tiffin, 11 a.m.

Kutztown at Charleston (W.Va.), noon

Central Missouri at Harding, 1 p.m.

Lenoir-Rhyne at Benedict, 1 p.m.

Valdosta St. at Delta St., 1 p.m.

Pittsburg St. at Grand Valley St., 1 p.m.

Augustana (S.D.) at Colo. School of Mines, 1 p.m.

Central Washington at Bemidji St., 1 p.m.

NCAA DIVISION III

SECOND ROUND

Alma at Mount Union, 11 a.m.

Union at Johns Hopkins, 11 a.m.

Ithaca at Randolph-Macon, 11 a.m.

Grove City at Cortland, 11 a.m.

Trinity (Texas) at North Central (Ill.), noon

Whitworth at Wartburg, noon

Aurora at Wis.-LaCrosse, noon

Wheaton (Ill.) at Wis.-Whitewater, noon