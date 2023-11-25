Columbia County JPs weigh in on jail

MAGNOLIA -- Most Columbia County justices of the peace said this week that they are against a proposal using 75% of county sales tax revenue to make improvements to the county jail and add 100 to 200 beds.

Mike Loe, a former sheriff and a Quorum Court member, said, "Sheriff (Leroy) Martin has a problem with space in the jail. He can't even house misdemeanors. It's my opinion that we need to back up and start over on this from the very beginning.

There needs to be a meeting with the Quorum Court to tell us and the public what you want, what your goals are, what this is going to cost, how much manpower will need to be hired to maintain it and the design. I think in all fairness to our citizens, this is their money. It's not ours and if we want to undertake a project this massive, then it needs to start with an open discussion."

Loe and other justices of the peace said that they had no knowledge of a proposed ordinance until they received their agenda before a meeting on Monday.

"What JPs sponsored these ordinances and what JPs sponsored the facility improvements?" he asked.

Columbia County Judge Doug Fields said that he had forgotten to speak to a Quorum Court member for sponsorship before the proposed ordinance was added to the November meeting agenda.

Quorum Court member Annette Pate said, "Is this a new jail? Or is this an addition? All we've ever discussed that I remember is building the new jail, not an addition."

Russell Thomas, another Quorum Court member, said he also has issues with additions to the current jail, but that he would support a new jail.

Pate asked where the money would come from. Fields said it would come from sales tax revenue currently streaming into the county's Solid Waste fund, which he said has $15.5 million in unspent funds.

Justice of the Peace Terry Williams said he thinks more research is necessary to help the Quorum Court determine whether the proposed addition to the jail is feasible.

He also questioned why the county would add on to a jail that has been having issues and is on bad land instead of building a new jail.

"I've had previous meetings with engineers that said it wasn't bad," said Fields.

JP Jeremy Langley said that he believes that the ordinance should have started with the Quorum Court's Jail Committee.

"I think the consensus of the court has been to build new in a different location," said Thomas.

"[Magnolia] Mayor [Parnell] Vann is offering between 20 and 30 acres on high ground for free to construct a new facility. He said he would deed us that land if the county took control of the jail permanently. Probably everyone in this county knows what I think about [the current] jail.

That building was built in a swamp in the lowest spot in the county. Why they did that is beyond me. I think we need to sit down from the beginning, see what we want, answer a bunch of questions to our voters and move forward from there," said Loe.