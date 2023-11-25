Community Briefs Nov. 25, 2023

Election panel to meet

Michael Adam, chairman of the Jefferson County Election Commission, is calling a commission meeting for 6 p.m. Monday at the election office, 123 N. Main St.

The agenda includes an update on the election commission building, and public comments on new business (two minutes per speaker). New business includes a hearing for anyone who appears in response to a letter notifying them that their ballot was not counted for the Pine Bluff Sales tax elections or the Watson Chapel School Millage election, final determinations on all provisional ballots based on the clerk's findings, process all approved ballots and certify the election.

Also, participants are reminded that part of Main Street is blocked due to a partial building collapse so they must approach the election off from Second Avenue.

Readers' Choice votes open

It's time for readers to have a say in the Pine Bluff Commercial Readers' Choice Awards.

"This is where you can give a big shout-out to the incredible people and places in Jefferson County that mean a lot to you," a spokesman said. Readers are encouraged to visit https://www.arkansasonline.com/pbreaderschoice2023 and make an account with their email. Choose their top picks from the drop-down menus or write them in.

"Remember, one vote per category. Make sure to cast your votes in at least 25 categories before Sunday, Nov. 26, for a chance to win $250," the spokesman said. "The winners and finalists will be announced in a special section on Sunday, Dec. 31. Show some love for your favorites!"

DAR meeting set

The Pine Bluff-John McAlmont Chapter of the DAR will meet at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 19 in the Lakeside United Methodist Church Center, 1500 S. Olive St. The program will be "Songs of Christmas Past," and the speaker will be Allison Holland, DAR Docent, according to a news release.

Historical Society to observe WWII

The Jefferson County Historical Society will meet at 2 p.m. Dec. 10 at First Presbyterian Church Chapel, 717 W. 32nd Ave. The speaker will be Phillip H. McMath, a retired Little Rock trial lawyer, an award-winning writer, and a Marine Corps Vietnam War veteran. His topic will be "The Battle of Bauxite," referencing the connection of the bauxite mines in Arkansas to the World War II effort, according to a news release. To commemorate the Dec. 7 National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, Harvey McCone will display a special Pearl Harbor-Pacific Theater collection of newspapers, souvenirs, videos, and individual veterans' stories. McCone is a WWII history specialist, and a retired lieutenant colonel, according to the release.

The doors of the chapel will be open at 1 p.m. for anyone who would like to browse the WWII collection. The public is invited to attend.

PB quilters to meet

The Pine Bluff Quilter's Guild will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Trinity Lutheran Church, 4200 Old Warren Road. Donna Francis and De Gasnier will present the program on making a Christmas ornament from prairie points.

The drawing for the donation quilt will be held at the meeting so members are reminded to turn in their money and tickets. Anyone having small sewing items is asked to bring them to the meeting for inclusion in the plastic wrap ball Christmas game, according to a news release. Show-and-tell, along with fat quarter and door prize drawings will be held after the business meeting. Members with birthdays in November are asked to bring door prizes, which should be related to quilting or sewing. Door prizes are given out at the end of the meeting and all winners must be present.

Everyone is encouraged to bring a fat quarter (18 by 22 inches) of 100 percent cotton for the monthly fat quarter drawing. Holiday prints are being featured during November, however, white or white on white are always acceptable.The Pine Bluff Quilter's Guild has an annual membership fee of $20. Anyone interested in learning the art of quilt making is welcome to come, visit and become a member, according to a club spokesman. Membership is open to all who are interested in quilting, no prior experience is needed.

The purpose of the guild is to ensure the continuity of the craft by teaching the techniques of quilting, and to encourage, and promote an interest in quilting to the public.