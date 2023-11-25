Marriages

Ryan Gillespie, 25, and Faith Wallis, 20, both of Sherwood.

Benjamin Hyatt, 63, and Dendy Collier, 55, both of Little Rock.

Darryl Foster, 55, and Jessica Harris, 44, both of Little Rock.

Jason Gaston, 26, of North Little Rock, and Deja Lawrence, 26, of Little Rock.

Deloris Penn, 38, and Damion Penn, 37, both of Little Rock.

Carlos Retamoza, 36, and Zachary Baumgarten, 37, both of Little Rock.

Mason Brown, 22, and Shea Terrazas, 25, both of Little Rock.

Luke Lancaster, 22, and Mackenzie Oliver, 23, both of Sherwood.

Philip Holland, 39, and Hannah Thomas, 32, both of North Little Rock.

Adam Berry, 40, of Little Rock, and Katie Glover, 38, of Hot Springs National Park.

Dakota Reyes, 29, and Cristian Rivas, 31, both of Mabelvale.

Benjamin Bowers, 36, and Christina Chen, 29, both of North Little Rock.

Shawn Haynes, 52, and Raycheal Lemons, 39, both of North Little Rock.

Autumn Montgomery, 22, and Jareth Punzo, 19, both of Russellville.

Divorces

FILED

Office closed for holiday.

GRANTED

Office closed for holiday.