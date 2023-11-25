Ducks clinch spot in Pac-12 title game

EUGENE, Ore. -- Bo Nix threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, securing No. 6 Oregon a spot in the Pac-12 championship game with a 31-7 victory Friday night over No. 16 Oregon State in the final scheduled matchup between the in-state rivals.

The Ducks (11-1, 8-1) will face No. 4 Washington next Friday in Las Vegas, the last conference championship before 10 of the league's teams bolt next season. The winner has a chance at learning a spot in the four-team College Football Playoff.

It was Oregon's sixth consecutive win since a 36-33 loss at Washington on Oct. 14. The rematch next week will mark the first meeting between the teams in the Pac-12 title game.

Nix, among the Heisman Trophy favorites, completed 33 of 40 passes for 367 yards. Troy Franklin caught nine passes for 128 yards and a score.

DJ Uiagalelei threw for 220 yards and a touchdown for Oregon State (8-4, 5-4), which is one of two teams not to leave the Pac-12, along with Washington State. Oregon is heading to the Big Ten next season.

While Washington and Washington State have agreed to continue the Apple Cup as a nonconference rivalry game, no such deal has been struck between the Ducks and the Beavers.

The Huskies (11-0, 6-0) sealed their spot in the conference championship last weekend with a 22-20 victory over the Beavers. Washington hosts Washington State today.

NO. 7 TEXAS 57,

TEXAS TECH 7

AUSTIN, Texas -- Keilan Robinson returned a kickoff 95 yards for one of his two touchdowns, Bert Auburn made five field goals and No. 7 Texas overwhelmed Texas Tech to reach the Big 12 Championship Game.

Leaving with Oklahoma for the SEC after this season, Texas (11-1, 8-1), has won six in a row since a loss to Oklahoma. The Longhorns will face an opponent to be determined today in the championship game Dec. 2 in Arlington.

Texas Tech (6-6, 5-4) was outgained 528 yards to 198.

NO. 11 PENN STATE 42,

MICHIGAN STATE 0

DETROIT -- Drew Allar threw for 292 yards and two touchdowns and Kaytron Allen ran for a career-high 137 yards, providing No. 11 Penn State with plenty of offense in a win over Michigan State.

The Nittany Lions (10-2, 7-2) had 586 yards of offense in a game they controlled from the start.

Allar completed 17 of 26 passes, a week after getting knocked out against Rutgers with a hard hit to his right shoulder.

NO. 13 OKLAHOMA 69, TCU 45

NORMAN, Okla. -- Dillon Gabriel passed for 400 yards and three touchdowns to help Oklahoma defeat TCU and improve its chances of reaching the Big 12 championship game.

Oklahoma (10-2, 7-2) entered the day in a three-way tie with Kansas State and Oklahoma State for second place in the Big 12. Those teams have games today, so the Sooners will have to wait to learn whether they will play for a 15th Big 12 title the following weekend.

Josh Hoover passed for 344 yards and four touchdowns and Emani Bailey ran for 150 yards, caught a touchdown pass and ran for a score for TCU (5-7, 3-6).

NO. 17 IOWA 13,

NEBRASKA 10

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Backup kicker Marshall Meeder barely cleared the crossbar with a 38-yard field goal as time ran out after Ethan Hurkett's interception gave Iowa a final possession with 15 seconds left, and the Hawkeyes beat Nebraska.

Meeder, a senior transfer from Central Michigan, was given his first opportunity to kick for Iowa at the most pressure-packed moment after Drew Stevens had two field-goal tries blocked in the first half.

The Hawkeyes (10-2, 7-2), who clinched the Big Ten West title last week, earned a 10th win for the fourth time since 2015 and eighth under 25th-year Coach Kirk Ferentz. The Cornhuskers (5-7, 3-6) lost four in a row to end Matt Rhule's first season as coach.

NO. 23 TULANE 29,

UTSA 16

NEW ORLEANS -- Makhi Hughes rushed for a career-high 166 yards and a touchdown, Tulane's defense produced five turnovers and a fourth-down stop on its own 10, and the No. 18 Green Wave defeated UTSA to secure the right to host the American Athletic Conference title game for a second consecutive season.

Tulane (11-1, 8-0) has won 10 in a row, with its only loss coming in Week 2 against No. 12 Mississippi.