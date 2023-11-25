ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Symphony sets Stuttgart ‘run-out’; Paris experience inspires art students





THEATER

T2's 'Christmas Carol'

TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville, opens its production of "A Christmas Carol," adapted by Amy Herzberg and Robert Ford from Charles Dickens' classic, 7 p.m. Wednesday, with performances at 7 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday through Dec. 24. There are additional performances at 7 p.m. Dec. 17 and 1 p.m. Dec. 22. Tickets are $20-$71 with discounts for children 16 and younger. Call (479) 777-7477 or visit theatre2.org.

MUSIC

Symphony at Stuttgart

The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra and conductor Geoffrey Robson perform traditional and pop Christmas tunes at 7 p.m. Saturday in Riceland Auditorium at the Phillips Community College of the University of Arkansas-Stuttgart's Grand Prairie Center, 2807 U.S. 165, Stuttgart. Support for the concert comes from the Jimmie Jo and David Leech Endowment Fund. Tickets are $35-$50. Call (870) 673-4201, Ext. 1895, or visit pccua.edu/GPC.

Country Christmas

Country singer Lorrie Morgan brings her "Enchanted Christmas" show to Northwest Arkansas, 8 p.m. Friday at Fayetteville's Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St. Tickets are $35-$69. Call (479) 443-5600 or visit waltonartscenter.org.

Four saxes

The Colere Saxophone Quartet -- John Cummins, soprano saxophone; Elissa Kana, alto saxophone; Greg Rife, alto saxophone; and Dennis Kwok, baritone saxophone -- performs at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Arkansas State University-Beebe's Science Building Lecture Hall, 300 Peach St., Beebe. The program includes the overture to a Concerto in F major by Antonio Vivaldi; "Introduction and Variations sur une ronde Populaire" by Gabriel Pierné; "Unquiet Spirits" by John Mackey; "Six Bagatelles" by György Ligeti; "Ciudades" by Guillermo Lago; and the "Suite Hellénique" by Pedro Iturralde. Admission is free. Call (501) 882-4474 or email jbbristow@asub.edu.

The quartet will also perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Riceland Hall, Arkansas State University's Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive, Jonesboro. (Cummins and Kana are members of the ASU faculty.) It's part of the university's Lecture-Concert Series. Admission is free. Call (870) 972-3841 or visit astate.edu/college/liberal-arts/departments/lecture-concert-series.

The Colere Saxophone Quartet — (from left) John Cummins, Elissa Kana, Greg Rife and Dennis Kwok — performs Tuesday at Arkansas State University-Beebe and Thursday at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)



ART

Paris-inspired art

The Paris Studio Experience Exhibition, works by University of Arkansas at Little Rock School of Art and Design inspired by a summer study-abroad class in Paris, go on display Monday in the Ann Maners and Alex Pappas Gallery in UALR's Windgate Center of Art and Design, 2801 S. University Ave., Little Rock. Students with work in the exhibition include Olivia Bacot, Jason Bongfeldt, Skylar Boone, Bailey Holley, Sunny Jenkins, Kate Lusk, Jorge Mandujano, Kristi Pruett, Pamela Rodriguez, Lucio Tapia, Gabrielle Vernor, Annika Wade and Lily Warren. The exhibition will remain up through Dec. 13; there will be a reception, 5-7 p.m. Nov. 30, at the Windgate Center. Admission is free. Gallery hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, 2-5 p.m. Sunday. Call (501) 916-5104 or email nglarson@ualr.edu.

ETC.

On-air anniversary

Little Rock Public Radio -- stations KUAR-FM, 89.1, and KLRE-FM, 90.5 -- marks 50 years on the air, 4 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Arkansas Repertory Theatre, 601 Main St., Little Rock. The event will include a live taping of NPR's "Code Switch" show at 6 p.m., plus a silent auction, live music, local poets and the opportunity to meet NPR hosts. Admission is free but the station is suggesting a donation of $50. Reserve a ticket at therep.org/little-rock-public-radio-tickets; for more information, call (501) 916-6400, email events@kuar.org or visit ualrpublicradio.org/50th-anniversary.











