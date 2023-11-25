Gaines’ fourth score sends EPC to victory

LEPANTO — East Poinsett County never flinched Friday night with its first trip to a state final on the line.

Not after back-to-back touchdowns gave Carlisle a 21-20 lead in the fourth quarter. Not when faced with thirdand-6 on what would prove to be EPC’s game-winning drive. Not even following a run for lost yardage with less than 25 seconds left in the game on first and goal.

The Warriors stayed cool under pressure, and when senior tailback Dennis Gaines scored from 2 yards out with 19 seconds left, the Warriors got to celebrate a 26-21 victory that sent them to the Class 2A championship game against Bigelow next weekend at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

“I just can’t say how proud I am right now of this guys,” EPC Coach Brandon Powell said. “It wasn’t always easy for us, but that almost makes it more worthwhile. I’m excited for our team and our community right now.” Gaines carried 36 times for 193 yards and all 4 touchdowns for EPC (12-1).

But it was Carlisle (11-2) that started the scoring, recovering a fumble at the Warriors’

16. The Bison cashed in 5 plays later when quarterback Holden Jones scored from 9 yards out with 7:07 left in the first quarter.

The Warriors pulled within a point with 9:28 left in the second quarter when Gaines scored from 2 yards out. Quarterback Cooper Argo hit Tyrus Reel for the 2-point conversion for an 8-7 kead.

EPC pushed its lead to 14-7 on its next drive, when Gaines added a 3-yard touchdown run with 4:44 left in the first half.

“Dennis does so many things for us,” Powell said. “It’s easy to just keep giving him the ball because you know with our line and his ability, he’s going to make something happen.” The 14-7 lead held until halftime and after three quarters.

The Warriors took a 20-7 lead with 9:58 left in the game when Gaines scored from 5 yards out.

The Bison made things interesting by moving 52 yards in seven plays, a drive culminating when Jones ran 4 yards for his second score with 8:05 left. The extra point got Carlisle within 20-14.

Things tightened further on the next drive when Gavin Richter intercepted an Argo pass and returned it to the Warriors’ 14.

Jones was clutch again on third and 6, hitting Gabe Boyle on a quick pass that Sharpe turned into points when he broke tackles near the goal line and the extra point gave the Bison a 21-20 lead with 4:31 left.

“We didn’t mind that, though,” Powell said. “We play fast as it is, so we didn’t have to change much with what we were doing.” The Warriors took over at their 20-yard line and deliberately marched down the field, mostly on runs by Gaines, who carried 10 times for 56 yards on the winning drive.

EPC recorded six first downs on the march, none bigger than when Argo hit Omar McCuiston for 10 yards on third and 6 into Carlisle territory.

Three more first downs gave EPC first and goal at the 1. Gaines was hit at the line of scrimmage on first down. The Warriors then used a direct snap to the senior on second and goal as he plowed in for the go-ahead score.

Carlisle recovered a grounded kick near midfield for the Bison’s last possession, and Carlisle completed a hook and lateral inside the Warriors’ 30-yard line before the game-sealing tackle was made to run out the clock.