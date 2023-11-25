CLASS 4A

HARDING ACADEMY 42, ASHDOWN 14

SEARCY -- Owen Miller completed 18 of 19 passes for 268 yards and 5 touchdowns to lead Harding Academy (13-0) past Ashdown (6-6).

Endy McGalliard finished with 6 catches for 75 yards and 3 touchdowns. Kyler Hoover and Isaac Baker each had a scoring reception.

Cam Pryor recorded a pair of interceptions on defense, including one that he returned 25 yards for a touchdown.

Ashdown quarterback Grayson Porter rushed for a touchdown and connected with Braeden Walton for another.