Howard forces fumble, punches Warriors’ ticket





BENTON -- A dejected Will Carter grabbed his face mask and dropped his head as a sea of white jerseys engulfed him near the sideline.

With less than 2 minutes to go and his team down one score, Carter caught a pass from Benton quarterback Drew Davis near midfield. He broke two tackles and ran nearly 30 yards, but after closing in and eventually catching him, Little Rock Christian's Trey Howard stripped the ball loose and forced the turnover.

That play ultimately sealed the Warriors' 42-35 win in the Class 6A playoff semifinal at Panther Stadium, advancing them to next week's state championship game against Greenwood.

While his team celebrated near its own sideline, Little Rock Christian Coach Eric Cohu thought back to last season's 6A quarterfinal loss to Little Rock Catholic, where his team lost after scoring with less than a minute remaining.

"One big message that I wanted to get across is that the game is not over," Cohu said. "Last year, the referee crew congratulated me on the win against Catholic, everybody assumed we were going to win.

"That was my main message, 'We've got to get this first down to get the game over.' "

The game was back-and-forth all night, with Little Rock Christian (10-2) taking a 21-14 lead into halftime thanks to three passing touchdowns by quarterback Walker White.

After halftime, Benton (10-2) reverted to an offense it hadn't run since the Salt Bowl against Bryant on Aug. 26. The Panthers leaned on University of Arkansas commit, running back Braylen Russell immediately out of the halftime break. He repaid them with a 72-yard touchdown run on the third play to tie it 21-21.

"We really felt like we needed to run the football tonight for a couple reasons," Benton Coach Brad Harris said. "We felt like that was our matchup that we liked against their box. Their [defensive backs] are really good, and we know that. We've been good all year throwing the football, but we didn't want to come into it having to throw it 50 times tonight."

Benton's next drive ended after back-to-back fourth-down stops by the Little Rock Christian defensive front. White capitalized off the error with a 50-yard drive, capped off with a 12-yard run by the senior.

"You're up one minute and down one minute, and we never really got out of it," Harris said. "But we had opportunity after opportunity and you know, when you make mistakes against a good team, they capitalize."

Walker finished 21 of 34 passing for 319 yards and 3 touchdowns. He also rushed 16 times for 70 yards and 2 touchdowns.

"Walker played an outstanding game, and he has to for us to do well," Cohu said. "But hats off to our receivers and our line that played really well. [White] wasn't pressured much at all, and we ran the ball more than everybody expects."

Benton's next touchdown came with 2:09 left in the third quarter on a 29-yard pass from Davis to Elias Payne, but Little Rock Christian answered on the first play of the fourth quarter on a 3-yard run by White to make it 35-28.

The Panthers burned 6:35 of the fourth quarter on their second-to-last drive behind Russell (34 carries for 267 yards and 3 touchdowns) and their offensive line to tie the score 35-35.

Little Rock Christian's Connor Smith broke a 29-yard run to make it 42-35 with 2:29 remaining.

The Warriors punched their ticket to the state championship for the first time since 2020 with the win, their first appearance in a title game since moving to Class 6A. Little Rock Christian last won a state championship in 2018, beating Pulaski Academy 52-38.

"It feels really good, glad to be back," Cohu said. "We just want to finish this one, we didn't finish in '20."

With the win, Little Rock Christian will gain a minimum of three equity points this season, meaning it will play in Class 7A next season.





