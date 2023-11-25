Javier Milei, the self-described "anarcho-capitalist" whose presidential victory in Argentina received cheers from Donald Trump, says the former U.S. president is planning a visit, though nothing's been scheduled.

Kwon Pyong, an asylum-seeking Chinese dissident who fled 200 miles aboard a personal watercraft before washing up off the South Korean coast this summer, has received a suspended sentence for an immigration violation -- ending his incarceration, though his future is still unclear.

Glen Edwards, a 65-year-old crane operator in Reading, England, denies any heroics and says he was only doing the best he could on a windy day after he maneuvered the crane's cage close enough to lift, then lower a trapped man from a burning building, prompting applause from the crowd below.

Loren Agron, a Chicago restaurant manager who impersonated the King of Rock 'n' Roll when he was waiting tables, said it was a natural fit to adopt a pit bull-terrier mix named Elvis that arrived at a shelter healing from a fractured pelvis and who's partial to peanut butter and bacon sandwiches.

Brandon Bosley, a former St. Louis alderman under a federal fraud indictment, is now facing a misdemeanor charge alleging he lied about being carjacked by a woman who says, in fact, Bosley struck her with his car.

Eric Harrower, of Barnhart, Mo., faces up to six months in prison, a $5,000 fine and five years' probation after he pleaded guilty in a deal with prosecutors to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a U.S. Capitol building during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot.

Berislav Zlokovic, neuroscience professor at the Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California, is facing misconduct allegations after whistleblowers say he manipulated data in dozens of research papers and sounded alarms about an experimental stroke medication his company is developing.

Kevin Watt, a sergeant with the Arizona Department of Public Safety, said he used his sirens to do "everything I could to scare him off the roadway" before troopers managed to wrangle a runaway long-horned bull off a Phoenix freeway and back into its enclosure.

Shin Kato, owner of a Japanese aquaculture farm, said she hopes "next year's Chinese zodiac sign [the dragon] will spark interest" in sea horses since their name translates to "spawned baby dragon."