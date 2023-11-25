Jones says ASU must gather emotions

Coming off an emotional win over Texas State that secured its first bowl bid in four years, the Arkansas State football team will have to refocus as it closes out the regular season at 2:30 p.m. Central today against Marshall at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, W.Va.

ASU (6-5, 4-3 Sun Belt Conference) has won six of its past nine games after starting the season 0-2. On the flipside, Marshall (5-6, 2-5) has lost six of its past seven after starting 4-0.

Despite the recent failures, the Thundering Herd still have plenty of motivation. A win over the Red Wolves would make them bowl-eligible as well.

ASU Coach Butch Jones said he is confident that his group has moved on from last week's win. He said he has watched his young team grow and mature over the course of the season and he doesn't expect that to change this week.

"The worst thing you can ever have is complacency," he said. "There is no reason why complacency should set in. We got to have that thirst, that hunger, that drive for success that we've had. You're playing a really good opponent, a really good football team, and you have to go on the road and do it."

While Marshall has been in a bit of tailspin as of late, most of its losses have been on the road. The Thundering Herd are 4-1 at home this season.

Marshall's best win of the season came on Sept. 23 when it defeated Virginia Tech at Huntington. The only home loss was 20-9 against James Madison on Oct. 19.

"Every week is a season in and of itself," Jones said. "It's all Marshall. We have to re-invent ourselves again this week. We have to improve on our deficiencies. Programs that win consistently, they have that approach."

With the temperature expected to be in the 40s at kickoff, Marshall is expected to lean on its best playmaker in running back Rasheen Ali. The junior from Cleveland has rushed for 987 yards and 14 touchdowns this season.

In Marshall's most recent victory against Georgia Southern two weeks ago, Ali dominated on the ground with 165 rushing yards and three touchdowns in the 38-33 win.

The Thundering Herd have a number of impact defensive players in their front seven who command attention. Linebacker Eli Neal leads Marshall with 78 tackles on the season, including 9 tackles for a loss and 2 sacks.

Stephen Dix Jr. and Owen Porter are other names the Red Wolves will have to be aware of as the Thundering Herd will look to get after Jaylen Raynor in passing situations.

A senior playing in his final home game, Porter talked about the importance of Marshall winning the game in order to have an opportunity to extend its season.

"Bowl games are a wonderful experience," he said. "Especially as a team, it's the last time that this family will get to be together. It's a little bit of a treat for all the hard work you've put in for the season. It just means a lot more."

ASU will open with a short-handed secondary. Cornerback Justin Hodges and safety Trevian Thomas were both ejected during the second half of the Texas State game and must sit out the first half today.

Eddie Smith will fill in for Thomas, while Leon Jones will get the start at corner opposite Samy Johnson. Thomas has been one of the best defenders for the Red Wolves in recent weeks, so the depth of the secondary will be tested in his absence.

Today’s game

ARKANSAS STATE AT MARSHALL

WHEN 2:30 p.m. Central

WHERE Joan C. Edwards Stadium, Huntington, W.Va.

RECORDS Arkansas State 6-5, 4-3 Sun Belt Conference; Marshall 5-6, 2-5

COACHES Butch Jones (11-24 in third season at ASU, 95-78 in 14th season overall); Charles Huff (21-16 in third season at Marshall and overall)

TV None

RADIO KFIN-FM, 107.9, Jonesboro; KBZU-FM, 106.7, Little Rock

STREAMING ESPN-Plus



