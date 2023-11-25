Police beat: Man, 59, arrested on battery charge Woman, 51, held in machete attack

Man, 59, arrested on battery charge

Little Rock police on Thursday night arrested a man who faces a felony battery charge connected with a stabbing, an arrest report states.

Around 10:15 p.m., officers made contact with an injured victim who told them that Dwayne Williams, 59, stabbed him. When police located Williams near 1400 Main St., he was carrying a knife, and officers arrested him, according to the report.

Williams was held in the Pulaski County jail Friday night on a second-degree battery count in lieu of a $15,000 bond, the jail's inmate roster showed.

Woman, 51, held in machete attack

Little Rock police late Thursday arrested a woman who they say attacked another woman with a machete and then threatened officers, an arrest report states.

Officers responding at 10:36 p.m. to a report of a battery at 9201 Kanis Road made contact with a victim who said Vanessa Williams, 51, charged at her with a machete, but that a man was able to stop Williams.

Police located Williams, who said she was going to kill them, the report states. She was arrested and faces two felony counts of terroristic threatening and one felony count of aggravated assault.

Williams was held in the Pulaski County jail Friday night in lieu of a $15,000 bond, the jail's inmate roster showed.