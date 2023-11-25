Mark avoids serious injury

NASSAU, Bahamas -- The Arkansas men's basketball team released an update Friday on guard Tramon Mark following the team's 87-72 loss to No. 14 North Carolina at Battle 4 Atlantis.

Mark, a transfer from Houston, exited the game on a stretcher with 1:12 remaining after a hard fall on a drive to the basket. He laid largely motionless for several minutes.

"Tramon Mark has been released from a local hospital," according to a statement. "He had an MRI, which showed no significant injury to his back, and he will be allowed to travel back to Fayetteville with the team [Saturday] morning."

Mark scored a career-high 34 points on 13 of 17 from the field Friday. He had 20 points on 8 of 8 from the field in the first half.

"Doing better Yall. Thank you for prayers," Mark posted to his X, formerly Twitter, account.

-- Scottie Bordelon