



FAYETTEVILLE -- Hard-charging Missouri put a hurting on the Arkansas Razorbacks on both sides of the ball en route to a chippy Battle Line blowout on Black Friday.

The No. 9 Tigers hammered the Hogs with 258 rushing yards, knocked quarterback KJ Jefferson out early with a leg injury, recovered five Arkansas fumbles and continued their domination in the series with a 48-14 stomping at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Missouri (10-2, 6-2 SEC) posted its first 10-win regular season since 2014 and its third since joining the SEC in 2012 by retaining the Battle Line trophy. The Tigers improved to 8-2 against Arkansas since joining the league and positioned themselves for a New Year's Six bowl game.

Arkansas (4-8, 1-7 SEC) fell to 2-4 at Razorback Stadium this season, dropped to 4-11 all-time against Missouri and finished 0 for 3 in trophy games for the second consecutive season.

Fourth-year Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman, whose tenure was assured into 2024 by Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek last week, said he's committed to redirecting the program back to success.

"There's no doubt in my mind I'm the guy that can change it," Pittman said.

Late in the game, Missouri fans outnumbered Razorback faithful on the East side of the stadium and were doing their "MIZ-ZOU" chant to celebrate the lopsided result.

"I'm really proud of our football team," Missouri Coach Eli Drinkwitz said. "It could have been easy not to play our best game for whatever reasons, but they refused to do that. They had something to prove, to each other, to the country."

Drinkwitz fanned the flames of the rivalry in his postgame remarks when asked about a second-quarter scuffle that led to the ejections of one Missouri and two Arkansas players. The incident came on the snap after Razorback defensive lineman Taurean Carter shoved quarterback Brady Cook out of bounds -- Carter was penalized for a late hit -- on a third down incompletion to extend a drive in the Arkansas red zone with the Tigers leading 10-0.

"We were here to play football, they were here to fight," Drinkwitz said.

Jefferson hyperextended his left knee while being hauled backward by nickel back Daylan Carnell at the end of a 22-yard run to start the Razorbacks' second possession. Jefferson lost a fumble on the play at the Arkansas 47 and the Tigers turned it into a 24-yard Harrison Mevis field goal for a 10-0 lead.

Jefferson did some jogging on the sideline after being examined, but he was not able to return.

Jacolby Criswell, seeing his most extensive action as a junior transfer, directed two fourth-quarter touchdown drives, but he was harassed and pounded repeatedly by the relentless Missouri defensive pressure.

"We couldn't open holes and couldn't handle any of their pressure game and protection," Pittman said on the Razorback Sports Network. "We really didn't give our quarterbacks a chance to function back there."

Missouri put on a defensive clinic with 12 tackles for loss and 4 sacks, 3 of which resulted in forced fumbles.

"We got after the quarterback, for sure," Drinkwitz said. "Five [fumbles] forced, four recovered and one for touchdown. I think defensively we knew we needed to get to the quarterback. We knew we needed to stop quarterback runs, and I mean Coach [Blake] Baker did it very effectively."

The Tigers turned their fumble recoveries into 24 points, producing a touchdown when linebacker Chuck Hicks stripped Criswell as he drew back to pass, causing a fumble that Jay Jernigan returned 10 yards for a touchdown.

Missouri tailback Cody Schrader powered his way to 217 rushing yards and a touchdown. Schrader, a finalist for the Burlsworth Trophy, given to the best player in college football who began his career as a walk-on, had 192 yards by halftime as the Tigers' stretch play repeatedly gained the edge.

"Their stretch play and their back, they were really good," Pittman said. "We kept losing the edge on defense."

Missouri held just a 370-234 edge in total offense, but its avalanche of takeaways helped the Tigers build a 41-0 lead through three quarters.

Arkansas had 87 total yards entering the fourth quarter before Criswell engineered two scoring drives. His 8-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Armstrong capped a 75-play march early in the fourth quarter.

Criswell directed the Razorbacks 70 yards on their next possession. Freshman Isaiah Augustave, who made his first career start and produced 80 rushing yards, capped the sequence with a 6-yard touchdown run to pull the Razorbacks within 41-14 with 5:48 remaining.

The Tigers returned the ensuing onside-kick attempt 15 yards to the Arkansas 26 to set up Nathaniel Peat's 1-yard touchdown run on fourth down for the final score.

Missouri led 20-0 at halftime and if there were any doubts about the direction the game was heading the Tigers put them to rest with a blitz to start the second half.

Defensive back JC Carlies knocked the ball free from Criswell on a strip-sack on the third snap of the third quarter and the Tigers' Triston Newson recovered at the Arkansas 38.

That set up quarterback Brady Cook's 16-yard touchdown pass to unguarded tight end Brett Norfleet.

Arkansas freshman Isaiah , fumbled the ensuing kickoff and Missouri's Marvin Burks recovered at the Hogs' 11.

Norfleet leaked out over the right edge with no one defending on the next play and Cook flipped him an 11-yard touchdown pass to give the Tigers a 34-0 lead.

Newson, filling in for the injured Ty'Ron Hopper, had 15 tackles and recovered two fumbles to lead the Tigers' defensive effort.





Missouri Coach Eli Drinkwitz, an Alma native, poses with the Battle Line Trophy following the ninth-ranked Tigers’ 48-14 victory over Arkansas on Friday at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. It was the second consecutive win for the Tigers against the Razorbacks. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)







Arkansas running back Dominique Johnson (20) is tackled by Missouri defensive back Tre’Vez Johnson (4) and others Friday during the fourth quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)





