



Tiffany Haddish was arrested early Friday on suspicion of driving under the influence, Beverly Hills police said. Authorities received a call around 5:45 a.m. about a vehicle blocking the road, the Beverly Hills Police Department said. Police said they found Haddish inside the car. She had performed hours earlier at the Laugh Factory as part of a Thanksgiving event, according to media reports. The comedian was in police custody Friday morning. Police said she would be released within several hours. No injuries were reported. Last year, the Emmy- and Grammy Award-winner was arrested in Peachtree City, south of Atlanta, after police received a call about a driver who allegedly fell asleep at the wheel. Haddish was detained and charged with driving under the influence. She later posted $1,666 bond and was released from the Fayette County Jail. She had reportedly been filming a movie in the Atlanta area at that time.

Hotel heiress and DJ Paris Hilton announced the arrival of her daughter, London, on social media Thursday night. "Thankful for my baby girl," she posted on Instagram alongside a photo of an all-pink outfit that read "London," with a stuffed animal and matching heart-shaped sunglasses. It's her second child with husband Carter Reum. In January, the pair announced the birth of their son, Phoenix, who was born via surrogate. During an episode of her podcast, "I Am Paris," earlier this year, Hilton noted in the episode that she found inspiration in "cities, countries and states," keeping in theme with her own first name. On TikTok Thursday, she shared a video of Phoenix at the Thanksgiving table that said, "Happy Thanksgiving! I'm a big brother!" Hilton and Reum, a venture capitalist, wed in November 2021.





Paris Hilton poses at GQ's Men of the Year Party at Bar Marmont, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Chris Pizzello



