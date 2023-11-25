FOOTBALL

Del Rio fired after rout

Jack Del Rio is out as Washington Commanders defensive coordinator, a firing made Friday in the wake of another embarrassing loss. Coach Ron Rivera dismissed Del Rio and defensive backs coach Brent Vieselmeyer less than 28 hours after a 45-10 Thanksgiving Day drubbing at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys. The decision to make Del Rio and Vieselmeyer scapegoats for the season going sideways seems to ensure Rivera's job is not in imminent danger despite the team being 4-8. The Josh Harris-led new ownership group is expected to make significant changes in January after the season is over. Still, something had to give now after Rivera said things "snowballed" again at Dallas, leading to an eighth loss in 10 games since opening with back-to-back victories. He called Harris early Friday to make sure his boss was aligned with the decision and got the green light. The Commanders have allowed 290 or more yards in 11 of 12 games this season and 30 or more points seven times. Their defense ranks 29th among 32 teams. Rivera is taking over the defensive play-calling duties, allowing him to defer even more to new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. Cristian Garcia is being elevated to DBs coach to replace Vieselmeyer.

Crosby doubtful vs. Chiefs

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby is doubtful because of a knee injury for Sunday's home game against the Kansas City Chiefs, potentially costing Las Vegas its top defensive weapon against one of the NFL's best quarterbacks in Patrick Mahomes. Crosby is tied for fifth in the NFL with 10 1/2 sacks, the third time in five seasons has reached double figures. The Chiefs will be without wide receiver Mecole Hardman (thumb) and running back Jerick McKinnon (groin). Kansas City Coach Andy Reid said Hardman could be out longer than this game.

Browns' CB out vs. Broncos

Cleveland's top-ranked defense is without its top cornerback. Denzel Ward will miss Sunday's game at Denver with a shoulder injury, leaving the Browns' secondary vulnerable as it tries to contain quarterback Russell Wilson and the Broncos, who have won four consecutive games. Ward, a two-time Pro Bowler, missed his third consecutive practice on Friday, and Coach Kevin Stefanski said the 26-year-old would sit this week with an injury sustained in last Sunday's 13-10 win over Pittsburgh. Ward's absence puts extra pressure on Cleveland's secondary, which has been dealing with several injuries the past two weeks. With Ward out, the Browns likely will start Greg Newsome II and Martin Emerson Jr. at the corners, but they have other options.

BASEBALL

Former Mets catcher dies

Ron Hodges, a catcher who spent his entire 12-season major league career with the New York Mets, died Friday. He was 74. Hodges died at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital after a short illness, Mets spokesman Jay Horwitz said. Selected by the Mets in the second round of the second phase of the January 1972 amateur draft, Hodges finished with a .240 batting average, 19 home runs and 147 RBI during a big league career from 1973-84. Hodges had a .342 on-base percentage with 224 walks and 217 strikeouts. He played under seven managers with the Mets: Yogi Berra, Roy McMillan, Joe Torre, George Bamberger, Frank Howard and Davey Johnson.

BASKETBALL

NBA investigating Giddey

The NBA says it is investigating an accusation that Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey had an improper relationship with an underage girl. In a since-deleted post, an anonymous social media user said a girl who is seen with Giddey in videos and photographs was a high school junior at the time. The social media account has since been deactivated. Giddey is an Australian who turned 21 in October. Thunder Coach Mark Daigneault said it was a personal matter and he had no comment. Giddey is averaging 12.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists for an Oklahoma City team that is off to an 11-4 start.

HOCKEY

Goalie defies NHL ruling

Marc-Andre Fleury wore a custom mask for the Minnesota Wild's Native American Heritage night Friday after being told by the NHL it was not allowed. Fleury took the ice for the team's game against the Colorado Avalanche wearing the specially designed mask. Agent Allan Walsh confirmed earlier in the day the league informed his client he couldn't wear the mask, even for warmups. The NHL prohibits players from wearing specialty jerseys, masks, stickers, decals or tape for theme nights. The league initially banned players from using rainbow-colored tape on Pride nights before reversing that decision after receiving backlash from around the hockey community. Teams are not allowed to dress players in themed jerseys for warmups this season after a handful of players decided last season to opt out of Pride Night warmups that included specialty jerseys. With the Wild celebrating Native American Heritage night Friday against Colorado, Fleury wanted to honor his wife, Veronique, an Indigenous woman, with a specially designed mask. Walsh said Fleury offered to pay whatever fine he'd receive and the NHL threatened to levy the organization with an "additional significant fine."

TENNIS

Aussies reach Cup final

Alex de Minaur and Alexei Popyrin put Australia back into the Davis Cup final for a second consecutive year after winning their singles matches in a 2-0 victory over Finland on Friday. Popyrin gave Australia a 1-0 lead in the semifinal match after beating Otto Virtanen 7-6 (5), 6-2. De Minaur then finished off Finland by beating Emil Ruusuvuori 6-4, 6-3. Novak Djokovic's Serbia will face Jannik Sinner's Italy today in the other semifinal match on the indoor hard court at Martin Carpena arena in Malaga, Spain.