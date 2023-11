I was staying at the Westin

I was playing to a draw

When in walked Charlton Heston

With the Tablets of the Law

He said, "It's still the Greatest Story"

I said, "Man, I'd like to stay

But I'm bound for glory

I'm on my way

My ride's here ...

-- Warren Zevon, "My Ride's Here"

"Dasein" is the German...