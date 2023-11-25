Other Days

100 years ago

Nov. 25, 1923

PINE BLUFF -- The issuance of $275,000 worth of five and a half percent bonds was authorized at a meeting of the Pine Bluff Board of Education this afternoon, which will finance a program of school improvements planned by the board. It is proposed to purchase a site and to erect a large modern junior high school and a ward school on West Second Avenue. Other needed improvements include a department of manual and vocational training. Because of the greatly increased number of school children in the city the housing problem has become acute. The bonds will have an average maturity of 15 years. Of the total issue $50,000 will be held in escrow to retire the $50,000 balance on the Gabe Meyer school, which will fall due in April 1926. The balance of $225,000 will be used to purchase a site for the projected junior high school, the building of a Ward school on the property owned by the schools on West Second Ave and the making of other improvements.

50 years ago

Nov. 25, 1973

Not all toys are as innocent as rag dolls and coloring books, and Barbara Wingfield's committee is after any would-be-offenders. She's chairman of the Product Safety Committee, sanctioned through the attorney general and Comprehensive Health Planning Council to keep an eye out for consumer interests. Nearly 90 percent of all toys purchased annually are bought in October, November, and December, Mrs. Wingfield said, and last year 143,000 youngsters were hospitalized from accidents involving toys.

25 years ago

Nov. 25, 1998

FAYETTEVILLE -- Downtown Fayetteville will shine tonight as officials herald the start of the holiday season by illuminating 6 million Christmas lights. Lights of the Ozarks ceremony begins at 5:30 p.m. with singers Jed Clampit, Bob McAnarney and Steve Strasters performing at the square. The lights will be turned on at 6:30 p.m., and a lighted fire truck carrying Santa Claus will arrive about the same time. The lights will shine every night through New Year's Eve. The Lights of the Ozarks began six years ago to attract visitors to downtown Fayetteville, said Marilyn Johnson, director of convention and visitor development for the Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce.

10 years ago

Nov. 25, 2013

Seasonal flu killed 830 children from 2004 to 2012, and 43 percent of them had no high-risk medical conditions. The rest of the children had neurological, pulmonary, cardiac and other serious disorders. A new report, published in Pediatrics, used data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on laboratory-confirmed cases of influenza in children under 18. Recommendations for vaccination changed over the period, but since 2008, the CDC has recommended a flu shot for everyone 6 months or older.