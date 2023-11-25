Owls take advantage of ailing Aggies

KISSIMMEE, Fla — Johnell Davis scored 26 points, Alijah Martin added 25 and No. 19 Florida Atlantic beat No. 12 Texas A&M 96-89 in a semifinal at the ESPN Events Invitational on Friday.

Davis and Martin combined for 11 three-pointers as the Owls (4-1) went 16 of 30 (53.3%) from behind the arc.

“I thought our guys simply played off of each other and made the right plays,” FAU Coach Dusty May said.

Wade Taylor IV had 35 points for the Aggies (5-1).

Texas A&M played the second half without Henry Coleman III, who turned his ankle with three minutes left before halftime. The forward led the Aggies with 24 points in a 89-77 win over Butler on Thursday.

Tyrece Radford, who entered the game averaging 15.2 points, played just 18 minutes because of illness and had two points.

“I thought our group did incredibly well without Henry and without Boots (Radford),” Texas A&M Coach Buzz Williams said.

After trailing by 18 points, the Aggies got within 89-84 on Taylor’s three-point play with 1:36 to go, but they could get no closer.

Jalen Gaffney hit a pair of long-range shots to key FAU’s 16-3 run to start the second half and take a 62-47 lead.

“Awful start,” Williams said. “Bad closeouts. Bad rotations.” In other games involving Top 25 teams Friday, Tris-ten Newton finished with 15 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds and No.5 UConn beat Manhattan 90-60 to win its 23rd consecutive nonconference game. Cam Spencer scored 18 points, hitting four three-pointers, for the Huskies (6-0). Donovan Clingan added 17 points, Alex Karaban scored 12 and Hassan Diarra finished with

11. Seydou Traore scored 13 points to lead Manhattan (3-2). … L.J. Cryer scored a season-high 24 points, J’Wan Roberts added 13 and No. 6 Houston beat Montana 79-44. Cryer, a transfer from Baylor, finished 9 of 16, including 5 of 12 on three-pointers. He has scored 10 or more points in six consecutive games for Houston (7-0). Money Williams scored 15 points and Te’Jon Sawyer added eight for Montana (2-3). … Kyle Filipowski had 21 points and 14 rebounds as No. 9 Duke pulled away from Southern Indiana 80-62. Jeremy Roach added 18 points for the Blue Devils (5-1), who fell behind by 10 points six times before halftime and trailed 35-31 at the break against a team that that had yet to beat a Division I opponent this season. Jeremiah Hernandez scored 15 points for the Screaming Eagles (1-6). … RayJ Dennis had 24 points and eight assists, and No. 13 Baylor beat Florida 95-91 in the championship game of the NIT Season Tip-Off. Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchuoa hit a three-pointer — his only basket of the game — to snap a tie and put Baylor (6-0) ahead for good with 9:56 left as the Bears won their seventh regular-season tournament title under Coach Scott Drew. Riley Kugel had 25 points and nine rebounds for Florida (4-2). … D.J. Wagner scored a career-high 28 points, Antonio Reeves added 23 and No. 16 Kentucky routed Marshall 118-82 for its highest-scoring game under John Calipari. Four nights after getting past Saint Joseph’s 96-88 in overtime, the Wildcats (6-1) shot 26 of 40 in the first half (65%) on the way to a 69-41 lead at the break, their highest-scoring half this season. They led 90-53 with 13:34 remaining, and it was just a matter of when they’d exceed the 115 points scored against Arizona State on Nov. 28, 2016. … Bruce Thornton scored a career-high 29 points, Roddy Gayle Jr. added a career-high 23, and Ohio State held back No. 17 Alabama’s prolific offense to beat the Crimson Tide 92-81 in a semifinal of the Emerald Coast Classic. Thornton made consecutive three-pointers 19 seconds apart during a 10-0 run that gave the Buckeyes (4-1) their biggest lead, 71-56 with 8:10 remaining. Alabama never seriously threatened after that. … Otega Oweh tipped in Javian McCollum’s missed jumper with 1.4 seconds left to give Oklahoma a thrilling 72-70 win over No. 23 Southern California in the championship game of the inaugural Rady Children’s Invitational in San Diego. McCollum scored 18 points and was named tournament MVP. Oweh had 16 points and John Hugley IV added 14 for the Sooners (6-0). Boogie Ellis and Kobe Johnson scored 16 points apiece for USC (4-2). … Freshman Josh Hubbard scored 15 points and No. 25 Mississippi State beat Nicholls 74-61. Cameron Matthews had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (6-0). Jimmy Bell Jr., a West Virginia transfer, had 11 points and 10 rebounds. Nicholls (3-4) was led by Jamal West Jr., who finished with 17 points, 13 rebounds and four assists. Byron Ireland had 10 points.



