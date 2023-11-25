Parkview advances to another 5A final

It is what Coach Brad Bolding and the Little Rock Parkview Patriots have been waiting for all season.

After disposing of Camden Fairview 42-13 in the Class 5A semifinals at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock on Friday night, the Patriots (13-0) earned the right to return to the same field next Saturday for their second consecutive trip to the 5A state championship game.

Parkview has now won 24 straight games.

"The hardest thing is being 13-0 and going through the teams that we played this season and these kids rose to the occasion. I'm looking forward to playing Shiloh Christian for the state championship here next Saturday," said Bolding, whose team defeated the Saints 31-21 in the title game last season.

On Friday night, Parkview scored on its first two possessions -- a 6-yard run by Camerson Settles and a 50-yard pass from Eric McGehee to Jermaine Penny. The second score came after the Patriots' defense stopped Fairview on downs at its 26.

Fairview made it 14-7 when Trent Haygood scored on a 6-yard run, but Parkview answered with a 67-yard drive that included a 58-yard pass to Monterrio Elston. Omarion Robinson got the touchdown on a 1-yard run.

The Cardinals made it 28-13 at the half with a nifty four-play drive in less than a minute during which Darrell Atkins Jr. completed 4 of 4 passes. Haygood caught an 11-yard touchdown pass.

"I thought we played a better Camden team,'' said Bolding, whose team also defeated the Cardinals 42-14 on Nov. 3. "The first half, especially, we had to get adjusted a little bit to what they were doing to us offensively and eye discipline and making sure we covered the gaps and stuff as a whole. I thought our guys played well.

"We knew they were not going to relent on that score and they were going to keep fighting. We knew we were going to have to amp it up in the second half."

The victory was Parkview's third in two seasons over the Cardinals.

"We had a few mistakes, but we are still hitting on all of our cylinders and I think that has to do with the way we practice,'' Bolding said.

In the second half, Parkview added scores from Elston on an 18-yard run and Settles on a 58-yard run.

"One of the things is we really challenged our defensive front," Bolding said. "They [Camden Fairview] have a senior-laden offensive line -- big, physical, strong kids -- and they kind of got the best of our tackles last time. So this game we kind of challenged [them] and we were able to wear them down. "

The Cardinals were held scoreless in the second half as Alex Martin had three sacks and a key stop on the goal line on fourth-and-1. Junior Landon Canady was also disruptive up front.