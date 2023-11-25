Pittman: Criswell ‘tough’ in taking over at QB

FAYETTEVILLE -- It didn't happen the way Jacolby Criswell or anyone connected with the University of Arkansas football program would have wanted, but the quarterback from Morrilton finally got his first extended playing time as a Razorback.

Criswell, a redshirt junior transfer from North Carolina, took the ball on 59 of 63 offensive snaps for Arkansas on Friday after he replaced injured starter KJ Jefferson in No. 9 Missouri's 48-14 victory at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Jefferson, a fifth-year senior making his 37th career start, had to leave the game after only four snaps because of a left knee injury.

The injury happened at the end of a 22-yard run by Jefferson when safety Daylan Carnell forced a fumble that was recovered by defensive end Darius Robinson at the Arkansas 47.

"KJ hyperextended his knee," Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said. "I don't think it's going to be bad bad.

"Matter of fact, he was trying to come back. We gave him until halftime.

"He was not going to be full speed. I didn't want to put him back out there at that point. He said he wasn't able to go, but he certainly tried to go."

After Missouri had pushed its lead to 41-0, Criswell led Arkansas on touchdown drives of 75 and 80 yards in the fourth quarter.

Criswell survived four sacks and absorbed several other hits by the Tigers to complete 12 of 20 passes for 96 yards. He threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Armstrong for Arkansas' first score.

"Jacolby, he's tough," Pittman said. "I thought he played extremely hard, but he just didn't have any time to throw the football. None. Nor did KJ for that matter.

"We got beat upfront. O-Line, gave up the sack by a running back. [Criswell] gave up a sack on an empty protection to Jacolby himself.

"He never had any time to throw the football. It'd be hard to judge his performance, but you could say he was tough and very gritty."

Prior to Friday, Criswell had played in three games this season and completed 5 of 7 passes for 47 yards and 2 touchdowns against Western Carolina, Auburn and Florida International. He also had rushed eight times for 67 yards.

"You saw that he's a competitor," Pittman said. "He's athletic.

"I thought he did a nice job leading the team.

"Obviously, in the fourth quarter he led us down to a couple touchdowns. Nice touchdown pass.

"But it's really hard to judge him other than his character and his toughness to continue to get up and play."

Criswell's 20 passes against Missouri were a career-high. He completed 11 of 19 passes for 125 yards in North Carolina's 34-14 victory over Wofford in 2021.

"We just didn't quite know what Jacolby was going to do," Missouri Coach Eli Drinkwitz said. "I mean, Jacolby is a great player."

Drinkwitz, who grew up in Alma, said he was North Carolina State's offensive coorindator when he made the first scholarship offer to Criswell when he was at Morrilton High School.

"Great kid, great young man," Drinkwitz said. "He's got a bright future quarterback ahead of him. It was just a tough night tonight. We were able to confuse their protections in empty and we met at the quarterback most of the night."

Arkansas guard Josh Braun said Criswell showed good maturity and poise in the huddle after coming in for Jefferson and did a good job of communicating on the sideline.

"He came in in an unfortunate situation and he handled himself very well and did as best he could to lead us," Braun said. "He kept us motivated on the sideline.

"After every drive he'd come over and we'd talk through pretty much every play with him. What we were seeing versus what he was seeing and how we could execute better on the next drive."

Arkansas defensive back Hudson Clark said he was impressed by Criswell.

"I thought he played great in the fourth quarter," Clark said. "He was mature. He came out, stepped up.

"He's old enough and he knows what he's doing."

Criswell had an 8-yard run, but because of the Tigers' sacks against him -- which totaled 45 yards in losses -- he finished with minus-23 rushing yards.

"I thought he ran the offense as good as you could ask for a guy who hasn't played a lot," Pittman said on Arkansas' postgame radio show. "Obviously when he dropped back to pass, he didn't have time to throw it."