Police ask for help locating man





Police are looking for a 73-year-old man in connection with a homicide investigation.

The Pine Bluff Police Department detective office is asking for assistance locating Phillip McFadden as a person of interest the Nov. 16 death of 34-year-old Antonio Martin.

“Mr. McFadden is about 6’ 1” tall and weighs about 180 lbs.,” stated a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Anyone with information about the location of Phillip McFadden is asked to call the detective office tip line at 870-730-2106, the detective office at 870-730-2090, or the dispatch center at 870-541-5300.



