CLASS 3A

PRESCOTT 42, BISMARCK 13

PRESCOTT -- Jah'noah Harris rushed for 194 yards and a touchdown to help Prescott (12-1) advance with a win over Bismarck (10-3).

Pierce Yates went 12 of 19 passing for 214 yards. Jaylon Johnson, PJ Gulley and Dwayne White were on the receiving end of Yates' three touchdown tosses.

Decari Prater led the Curley Wolves' defense with two interceptions, returning one of them 55 yards for a touchdown. He also had a 35-yard scoring run on offense.

Bismarck's Dalton Daniels got his team on the board in the second quarter with a 37-yard interception return for a touchdown. The Lions' only offensive touchdown came on a fourth-quarter pass from Ben Keithley to Caedmon Keithley.