Religion calendar

Asbury United Methodist Church, 1700 Napa Valley Drive, worships at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays, also on youtube.com/asburyumclr.

Bullock Temple Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 1513 S. Park St., meets at 10 a.m. Sundays. btclr.org.

Christ Episcopal Church, 509 Scott St., meets at 8, 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays; and Compline at 7 p.m. Sundays, also viewable at christchurchlr.org.

First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 14411 Taylor Loop Road, posts worship, study and support groups times at fcclr.live.

First Presbyterian Church, 800 Scott St., meets at 9:30 and 11 a.m. Sundays. (501) 372-1804.

First United Methodist Church, 723 Center St., worships at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays with livestreaming at fumclr.org.

Grace Presbyterian Church, 1010 Hogan Lane, Conway, worships at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. (501) 504-6899.

Hope Lutheran Church, 1904 McArthur Drive, Jacksonville, meets at 10 a.m. Sundays. hopelutheranjacksonville.org.

Lakewood United Methodist Church, 2016 Topf Road, North Little Rock, worships at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays. expandingthelight.org.

Little Rock Vine, 16601 Lamarche Drive, worships at 9 a.m. Sunday’s with Root Groups for all ages at 10 a.m. (321) 591-4238.

New Light Missionary Baptist Church, 3110 Battery St., worships at 10 a.m. Sundays, also on Facebook. (501) 375-4098.

North Little Rock First United Methodist Church, 6701 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, worships at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays, viewable at nlrfumc.org.

Park Hill Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 4400 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, worships at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays. bit.ly/37S7AGY (501) 753-1109.

Park Hill Presbyterian Church, 3520 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, worships at 11 a.m. Sundays. (501) 753-9533.

Pinnacle View United Methodist Church, 20100 Cantrell Road, worships at 10 a.m. Sundays, also available at pinnacleviewumc.org .

Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church, 4823 Woodlawn Drive, worships Sundays at 9 and 11 a.m., viewable on Facebook and YouTube. phumc.com/worship.

Pulaski Heights Presbyterian Church, 4401 Woodlawn Drive, worships at 10:45 a.m. Sundays, viewable at phpreslr.com.

St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 1920 E. Sixth St., worships at 10 a.m. Sundays. (501) 374-8833.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 4106 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, worships at 8 and 10 a.m. Sundays. stlukeepiscopal.org.

St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 1000 N. Mississippi St., worships at 8 and 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sundays. Morning prayer at 8:30 a.m. Monday-Friday in the chapel. Centering prayer in the church at 4:30 p.m. Mondays and at 11 a.m. Thursdays.welovesaintmarks.org.

St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 12415 Cantrell Road, worships at 10 a.m. Sundays. Livestreamed at stmichaels-church.com.

St. Nicholas’ Episcopal Church, 2001 Club Manor, Ste. N, Maumelle, meets at 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays. (501) 420-4840.

Second Presbyterian Church, 600 Pleasant Valley Drive, meets at 8:30 and 11 a.m.Sundays. secondpreslr.org.

Sr. Thea Bowman Ecumenical Catholic Church meets at 6400 Richard B. Hardie Drive, at 5 p.m. Saturdays. (501) 580-7600.

Theressa Hoover Memorial United Methodist Church, 4000 W. 13th St., worships at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. hooverumc.org.

Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 310 W. 17th St., Sundays holds Holy Eucharist Rite I at 8 a.m and Holy Eucharist Rite II with hymns at 10:30 a.m. and Choral Evensong at 4 p.m. trinitylittlerock.org.

Trinity Presbyterian Church, 4501 Rahling Road, worships at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. (501) 868-5848.

Union African Methodist Episcopal Church, 1825 S. Pulaski St., worships at 10:30 a.m. Sundays, this week marking its 117th anniversary with guest preacher Mary Hull-Lovett. (501) 374-3528.

Unitarian Universalist Church of Little Rock, 1818 Reservoir Road, meets at 11 a.m. Sundays. (501) 225-1503.

Westover Hills Presbyterian Church, 6400 Richard B. Hardie Drive, meets at 10:25 a.m. Sundays. (501) 663-6383, westoverhills.org.

