Retailers adapt as gift shoppers feel the squeeze





NEW YORK -- Shoppers hunting for big deals packed malls and stores on Black Friday as retailers stepped up discounts to entice customers who are sticking to stricter budgets this year and resisting impulse buying.

Consumers are under pressure as their savings dwindle and their credit card debt grows. Although they have gotten some relief from easing inflation, many goods and services such as meat and rent are still far higher than they were three years ago.

Yvonne Carey, 72, was among the first shoppers at Macy's Herald Square store in Manhattan where she snapped up discounted Michael Kors slippers and Ugg boots for herself. But Carey said she plans to stick to the same $1,000 budget as last year as she shops for gifts for her six grandchildren and her husband.

"The prices are crazy on everything food, clothes," Carey said.

Many retailers ordered fewer goods for this holiday season and pushed holiday sales earlier in October than last year to help shoppers spread out their spending. The early shopping trend accelerated during the pandemic when clogs in the supply network in 2021 made people buy early. But this year, retailers said more shoppers are focusing on deals and waiting until the last minute.

At Macy's Herald Square store, shoppers began streaming in soon after the doors opened at 6 a.m., finding discounts of between 40% and 50% on boots and shoes and handbags. Diamond jewelry was discounted by 60%.

Facing competition from travel and restaurants, Macy's stepped up experiential shopping this season. At Herald Square, the Disney Princess shop had augmented reality allowing delighted youngsters to virtually step into one of the princess dresses.

"The customer is under pressure. You see it with what is going on in luxury. That is a recent development," Macy's CEO Jeff Gennette said in an interview with The Associated Press, adding that shoppers across all income levels are "more discerning about how they are spending their budget."

In Arkansas some retailers were looking at Black Friday with a bit of trepidation while others are banking on sales later in the Christmas season.

"I feel like there's kind of an atmosphere of worry right now among small-business owners -- retail, restaurants, whatever," said Stacey Bowers, who owns the Bang-Up Betty jewelry and gift shop in Argenta, North Little Rock. "I think that people have maybe been a little cautious about their spending, understandably lately. So we're going into the holiday season a little nervous about it but hopeful."

Bowers said the holiday shopping season "is everything" for retail, estimating that Bang-Up Betty does 40% to 50% of its sales during the period.

In the Heights in Little Rock, Randy Owens said Black Friday is typically not a busy day at Mr. Wicks Men's Clothing, where he works. But the store was running a 20% sale this year to try to boost foot traffic, which Owens said has been successful.

"A lot of guys today are in the woods hunting, or going to Fayetteville for the game, or they're home watching basketball right now," he said. "Basically, we're just trying to get a little foot traffic going here and give back to the customers."

Owens said the Christmas season is always a big part of Mr. Wicks' business, but that it starts with the Partners Car Week, a fundraiser by the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences through which card-buyers get a 20% discount at hundreds of stores. This year, the week ran from Oct. 27 through Nov. 5, with proceeds going to the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute.

"It just kick-starts our Christmas season," Owens said. "Everyone's in the mood to start shopping."

Neighboring Fresh I.D., a home goods and decor store, was open for the first time on Black Friday, as its owner used to close for the day after Thanksgiving. Manager Douglas Tyler said, however, that the sales were slow, but that the holiday season is "the Super Bowl of retail sales."

"I think that Black Friday has become more of a 'big retailer' thing -- appliances, big TVs have become the draw," he said.

Amid candles, coasters, dessert trays, art and more is a selection of Christmas decor, which Tyler said may account for up to 30% of total inventory -- not a lot, comparatively speaking, but more than Fresh I.D. stocks for any other holiday.

state shoppers out

Big Box discounter Walmart Inc. opened its doors to Black Friday shoppers at 6 a.m.

The Bentonville-based retailer had already had two of what it was calling Black Friday sale events online and in stores earlier this month. It had also promoted its Walmart Plus program with a half-off membership price and an early shopping advantage at Walmart.com.

And this year, online shoppers could create a toy registry, where they could add items from its Top Toy List.

Doug McMillon, Walmart's president and chief executive officer, told retail analysts earlier this month that while inflation has put a damper on sales of general merchandise over the past year, prices on these goods, including popular gift items such as toys, apparel, electronics and other technology, are coming down.

Walmart's "rollback" prices are important to families during the Christmas shopping season, McMillon said.

Walmart won't release any information about its Christmas shopping sales results until its year-end earnings report in mid-February. In the company's earnings report released on Nov. 16, it posted revenue of $160.8 billion for the third quarter and $474.7 billion for the year to date.

In Fayetteville, Justin Macedo, owner of Uncle Sam's Safari Outfitters, said on Friday afternoon that the business was seeing the most foot traffic it's had all month and was also on track to have the best sales day of the month.

Back in Central Arkansan at WordsWorth Books, between the two stores in the Heights, manager Hannah Peacock said book sales are fairly constant year-round but that Christmas keeps the store in business. "Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones," singer Dolly Parton's new book detailing her evolving-yet-singular style over her career, and Barbra Streisand's memoir are fast-selling as gifts.

"Obviously the pandemic was hard for everybody, but we actually did really well in the pandemic, because I think people were really intentional about shopping local. People had time to read. People wanted to buy our jigsaw puzzles," she said.

Online sales have decreased since the pandemic, but sales have stayed up, which Peacock ascribed to a new customer base finding the store.

For all the ink spilled about the retail apocalypse and the decline of malls, Park Plaza's parking lot was almost full on Friday at midafternoon. Shoppers, many of whom had come from elsewhere in Arkansas to shop in the state's biggest city, spoke of Black Friday being a family tradition.

"When they were little, that was the 'old-fashioned' Black Friday when it got revealed on that day," said Kelly Gillham, who was at the mall from Walnut Ridge with her adult daughters. "We actually saw fistfights at a couple of the stores way back when. Now it starts a week before, but it's the day after Thanksgiving. We're all off work or school. So it's a good time to get together and shop together."

She said she had been buying stocking-stuffers as well as things for herself and her home on a day still marked by significant discounts. The group used to shop in Jonesboro but said many of the stores damaged in the March 2020 tornado that hit the Mall at Turtle Creek have not been replaced.

Annagrace Ferrell, 22 and at Park Plaza from Morrilton, said Black Friday has gotten less fun than it was when she was a teenager. Her mother, Melanie Ferrell, noted the end of the brief run of stores opening on Thanksgiving night alongside the acceleration of online shopping.

"We went to Walmart this morning, and there was no one there," she said. "Even here, we've gone into stores and found exactly what we wanted."

The two, wearing shirts that read "Classy until Black Friday," miss the excitement, noting that shoppers can take babies with them now and not worry about their safety. But the opportunity to go out together with extended family remains the same, and some good deals remain.

Even people who hate to shop, like Robin Arnold from El Dorado, partake in Black Friday, which she said is the only day of the year she shops. But it's a family tradition, and she was at Park Plaza with her mother-in-law, daughter, aunts and cousins.

"I don't do the crazy," she said. "I'm not going to get up and fight anybody for a $4 washcloth." Black Friday's diminished consumer insanity is A-OK by her, and it remains a day to spend with family.

"We just kind of make a weekend of it," she said. "We just enjoy each other and our time together."

hitting the mall

About 12,000 customers showed up at Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn., in the first hour of its 7 a.m. opening -- 20% more than last year, said Jill Renslow, executive vice president of business development and marketing for the shopping center.

She said that discounts are roughly in line with a year ago and she expects sales to be up anywhere from 3% to 4% at the mall.

Gone are the Black Fridays of years ago when customers would stand in line for hours in the middle of the night, or brawls would break out over high demand items. Still, Black Friday shopping remains a cherished tradition for many.

"I love doing it. I stay up the whole night just waiting for this day," said Lisa Brooks, 45, a nurse from the Bronx who was at Macy's early looking for perfume, socks and other items for herself and her mother.

Samuel Alvez, 44, and his wife ventured out for Black Friday shopping for the first time in years. At a Walmart in Germantown, Md., the couple bought two computer monitors and a pressure cooker but came away disappointed in the discounts.

"Back in the day, they had these good deals in stores," Alvez said. "Now, we don't see that anymore."

Consumers spent $5.6 billion on Thanksgiving Day, when most of the major stores like Macy's and Kohl's closed and shoppers focused on online shopping, according to Adobe Analytics, which tracks online spending. That was up 5.5% compared with a year ago. For the first 23 days of November, consumers spent $76.7 billion online, up 6.8% from the same period a year ago. Online sales on Black Friday are expected to bring in $9.6 billion, up 5.7% compared with the year-ago period, Adobe said.

The National Retail Federation, the nation's largest retail trade group, expects shoppers will spend more this year than last year, but their pace will slow.

The group has forecast that U.S. holiday sales will rise 3% to 4% for November through December, compared with 5.4% growth a year ago. The forecast is consistent with the average annual holiday increase of 3.6% from 2010 to pre-pandemic 2019. Americans ramped up spending during the pandemic, with money in their pockets from federal relief checks and nowhere to go during lockdowns.

Online discounts should be better than a year ago, particularly for toys, electronics and clothing, according to Adobe. It predicts toys will be discounted on average by 35%, compared with 22% a year ago, while electronics should see 30% cuts, compared with last year's 27%. In clothing, shoppers will see an average discount of 25%, compared with 19% last year.

Analysts consider the five-day Black Friday weekend -- which includes the Monday after the holiday known as Cyber Monday -- a key barometer of shoppers' willingness to spend.

Black Friday is expected as usual to be the busiest shopping day of the year, according to Sensormatic Solutions, which tracks store traffic.

But many shoppers are sticking to their lists and don't seem excited about the discounts out there, said Marshal Cohen, chief retail adviser at Circana, a market research firm, who visited 11 different malls in South Florida on Friday.

"Stores are humming, but there is no frenzy," Cohen said.

Information for this article was contributed by Anne D'Innocenzio, Alexandra Olson, Haleluya Hadero and Courtney Bonnell of The Associated Press and Aaron Gettinger and Serenah McKay of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Black Friday shoppers walk through Macy's in Herald Square on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Anne D'Innocenzio)



Angie Garner of Hot Springs loads a box in her vehicle on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, at the Jonesboro Sam's Club in Jonesboro, Ark. (Nena Zimmer/The Jonesboro Sun via AP)



Black Friday shoppers look through merchandise at Macy's in Herald Square on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Anne D'Innocenzio)



Black Friday shoppers look through merchandise at Macy's in Herald Square on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Anne D'Innocenzio)



Black Friday shoppers wait on line at Macy's in Herald Square on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Anne D'Innocenzio)



Shoppers look over holiday merchandise on display at a Target store Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. Retailers are kicking off the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season on Friday with a bevy of discounts and other enticements. (AP Photo/John Raoux)



Black Friday shoppers look through merchandise at Macy's in Herald Square on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Anne D'Innocenzio)



Shoppers looks at items displayed at the Uniqlo stores in New York on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. Retailers are kicking off the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season on Friday with a bevy of discounts and other enticements. (AP Photo/Anne D'Innocenzio)



A sign announces Black Friday specials on luggage sets inside a Macy's department store on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, in Denver. Retailers are kicking off the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season on Friday with a bevy of discounts and other enticements. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)







Shoppers leave during Black Friday shopping at Best Buy in Rogers. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)






