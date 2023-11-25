Rivercrest rides into semifinals after routing Arkadelphia





ARKADELPHIA -- Koby Turner made certain that Rivercrest's most recent trip to Clark County was much better than its last.

The senior carried 32 times for 170 yards and scored 3 times to launch the Colts to a resounding 38-12 victory over Arkadelphia on Friday during the quarterfinals of the Class 4A state playoffs at Allcare Field.

Turner's night, combined with a stringent effort on defense, allowed Rivercrest (10-2) to erase any lasting memories it had when the teams met a year ago during the postseason.

The Badgers scored the final 34 points of that game in rolling to a 48-13 win. That contest was also a quarterfinal matchup on Arkadelphia's home field, but Rivercrest had other plans in the rematch.

"Our guys played lights out," Rivercrest Coach Johnny Fleming said. "We gave up that early touchdown on a play we knew was coming, and all it took was that one time for us to realize we had to make some adjustments.

"And [Turner] played a tremendous game. We were able to eat up a bunch of clock and put together some long drives, which kept the ball out [Arkadelphia's] hands. Cavonta Washington did some good things. ... just an all-around good game from everybody out there."

Washington, who was knocked out of last year's game in the second quarter because of an injury, made several big plays with his arm and legs while Michael Rainer, who rushed for 145 yards in the previous meeting, provided key runs alongside Turner.

Defensively, the Colts were punishing as well, sacking Arkadelphia quarterback Cade McBride four times and holding the Badgers to their second-lowest point total of the season. They also intercepted two passes, one of which was returned for a score.

As a result, Rivercrest is heading back to the semifinals where it'll host Warren. The teams played in the same round back in 2020 in a game that the Colts won 55-35.

McBride finished 22-of-34 passing for 270 yards with 2 touchdowns for top-seeded Arkadelphia, which had its seven-game winning steak snapped.

The Colts did have a promising opening drive stall at the Badgers' 32 after Turner was stopped short on a 4th-and-4. Arkadelphia countered by moving 68 yards in 8 plays and getting a 36-yard touchdown pass from McBride to DeAngelo Buckley with 6:31 to go in the first quarter to take a 6-0 lead.

The rest of the half, however, belonged to Rivercrest.

Turner followed McBride's touchdown toss with his first score – a 9-yarder – to cap a 7-play, 64-yard drive and start a string of 38 consecutive points for the Colts. Washington's two-point pass to Marcus Slayton put Rivercrest up 8-6.

The Colts extended their lead midway through the second quarter when they methodically drove 91 yards in 11 snaps and got a 15-yard touchdown run from Turner with 4:29 remaining in the half. Slayton would later tack on a 1-yard score with nine ticks left to give Rivercrest a 22-6 halftime lead.

"We were able to finish drives and punch it into the end zone," Fleming said. "That made a huge difference because Arkadelphia is a really good team. That defensive front is one of the best, if not the best in Class 4A. They were getting a lot of pressure on us so Cavonta wasn't quite able to get the ball off like we'd hoped.

"But we were able to run the ball effectively, and that was key."

Rivercrest's defense also had a huge hand in the team building their two-score cushion. After scoring on their first possession, the Badgers mustered 55 yards total over their final five series of the half, with their biggest play coming on a 20-yard pass from McBride to Ja'Quarvus Purifoy on the last play of the second quarter.

The Colts continued to stiffen after halftime. Arkadelphia turned the ball over on downs at its opponents' 23 on its first drive of the third quarter and later fumbled at the Colts' 1 when it got the ball back.

Rivercrest responded by marching 99 yards and pushing its lead out even further on a spinning 21-yard scoring run from Turner. Still, it was the Colts' defenders who eventually put an end to Arkadelphia's season this time around when Jakavion Williams intercepted a tipped pass and raced 45 yards for a touchdown with 9:39 remaining in the game.

McBride did find Evan Bailey for a 2-yard score late to set the final score.

"Such a big win for these guys," Fleming said. "We're gonna enjoy it for a while, and then get ready for Warren. We know it's gonna be another tough one."







