Smith, Jonesboro head to Rumble final

Another big defensive effort helped put Jonesboro back in the Rumble on the Ridge championship game.

The Golden Hurricane skated free to beat DeSoto (Miss.) Central 55-30 in the tournament semifinals Friday at Dwight Lofton Arena in Forrest City.

Kellen Smith scored 14 points, and C.J. Larry added 13 points for Jonesboro (2-0), which beat Memphis Central 53-40 on Thursday in the opening round before rolling past the Jaguars to reach today's final. The Golden Hurricane also played in the championship game last year as well but dropped a tight 57-53 decision to North Little Rock.

Jonesboro will gave Lavergne, Tenn., in the championship game. The Wolverines beat Forrest City 67-62 in overtime in the other semifinal.

-- Erick Taylor

Balance fuels Benton's blowout

Harrison Pickett scored 21 points as Benton (2-0) defeated Madison (Miss.) Central 86-55 in the first game in the Battle of the Rock at Gryphon Arena on Friday night at Little Rock Southwest High School.

Terrion Burgess scored 19 points, and Elem Shelby and Javarious Russell finished with 14 points apiece for the Panthers, who'll play Mills today in the championship game at 6:30 p.m. Little Rock Southwest, which lost 67-41 to Mills, and Madison Central will play in the third-place game.

-- Erick Taylor