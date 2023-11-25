Scores

Today at 2:41 a.m.

by Erick Taylor

Friday's scores

Boys

England 64, Monticello 53

Heritage Christian, Calif. 59, Maumelle 50

New Madrid County, Mo. 80, West Memphis 63

Battle of the Rock

At Little Rock Southwest

Benton 86, Madison Central, Miss. 55

Mills 67, Little Rock Southwest 41

Dandy Dozen Showcase

At Pulaski Academy

Jacksonville 74, Memphis East 72

Parkway, La. 67, LISA Academy North 59

North Little Rock 64, Russellville 63

White Hall 90, eStem 54

Rumble on the Ridge

Jonesboro 55, DeSoto Central, Miss. 30

Memphis Central 75, West Memphis Christian 52

Pine Bluff 57, Memphis Mitchell 42

Lavergne, Tenn. 67, Forrest City 62, OT

Girls

Dandy Dozen Showcase

At Pulaski Academy

Earle 48, eStem 21

Bryant 46, Germantown, Tenn. 41

Parkway, La. 58, Little Rock Central 56

Rumble on the Ridge

North Little Rock 72, West Memphis 41

Forrest City 53, Olive Branch, Miss. 35