Friday's scores
Boys
England 64, Monticello 53
Heritage Christian, Calif. 59, Maumelle 50
New Madrid County, Mo. 80, West Memphis 63
Battle of the Rock
At Little Rock Southwest
Benton 86, Madison Central, Miss. 55
Mills 67, Little Rock Southwest 41
Dandy Dozen Showcase
At Pulaski Academy
Jacksonville 74, Memphis East 72
Parkway, La. 67, LISA Academy North 59
North Little Rock 64, Russellville 63
White Hall 90, eStem 54
Rumble on the Ridge
Jonesboro 55, DeSoto Central, Miss. 30
Memphis Central 75, West Memphis Christian 52
Pine Bluff 57, Memphis Mitchell 42
Lavergne, Tenn. 67, Forrest City 62, OT
Girls
Dandy Dozen Showcase
At Pulaski Academy
Earle 48, eStem 21
Bryant 46, Germantown, Tenn. 41
Parkway, La. 58, Little Rock Central 56
Rumble on the Ridge
North Little Rock 72, West Memphis 41
Forrest City 53, Olive Branch, Miss. 35