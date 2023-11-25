Scuffle results in ejections

FAYETTEVILLE -- Contrary to what the final score might indicate, the Arkansas Razorbacks did put up a fight -- literally -- against No. 9 Missouri on Friday.

Some players came to blows in the second quarter of the Tigers' 48-14 victory over the University of Arkansas at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

A fight broke out briefly after a Missouri running play in the red zone in the second quarter with the Tigers leading 10-0 that resulted in three player ejections.

Arkansas defensive linemen Eric Gregory and Zach Williams, who both played their final game as sixth-year seniors, were ejected along with Missouri offensive lineman Armand Membou.

The officials initially called out Jashaud Stewart's No. 58 as an ejected player instead of Williams, but corrected themselves a few minutes later.

After running back Cody Schrader gained 5 yards on a first-and-goal snap from the Arkansas 8, Missouri offensive lineman Cam'Ron Johnson stood over Williams and pushed him down as he tried to get up. Williams rolled over and retaliated by trying to trip Johnson.

Arkansas defensive lineman John Morgan fired onto the scene and rammed into Johnson, knocking him down.

Membou began throwing punches, then Gregory fired back as other players continued to scuffle and coaches and officials stepped in to separate the sides.

The fight happened a play after Arkansas defensive lineman Taurean Carter was called for a late hit on Missouri quarterback Brady Cook.

"Obviously, the quarterback was hit late out of bounds and then their offensive line came into our bench, and then we retaliated, and we can't have that," Razorbacks Coach Sam Pittman said. "And then it went onto the field, and I'm glad I think we got it stopped fairly quick.

"Both [Missouri Coach] Eli [Drinkwitz] and myself and our people I felt like we got it stopped pretty quick. Rivalry, it escalated into our sideline, and I think they had some problems over on theirs as well."

Johnson, who appeared to be the main instigator, was not penalized and remained in the game.

Gregory, Williams and Membou were all called for personal foul penalties. Membou slammed his helmet to the grass as he was being calmed down by Missouri personnel.

The offsetting penalties resulted in a second-and-goal play from the 3 and quarterback Brady Cook ran for a touchdown to push Missouri's lead to 17-0 with 5:35 left in the second quarter.

After order was restored on the field, officials announced they had mistakenly ejected Stewart -- rather than Williams, who is No. 56 -- and that No. 58 could remain in the game.

But Stewart, who is injured, didn't even dress out.

"I'll have to watch the tape," Drinkwitz said. "I'm disappointed that we had somebody ejected from the football game, because that's not what this team is.

"But we ran into the fight tonight. We showed up ready to play football, and I think we had 48 points worth of football."

Arkansas defensive back Hudson Clark was on the field during the fight, but was far enough away from the action that he wasn't directly involved.

"I was guarding somebody and I turned around and there was a big brawl I think," Clark said. "It was just a rivalry game. It got chippy.

"We hit their quarterback out of bounds and so they took the next play and got one of our guys. So I think it was just a chippy rivalry game, tough guys out there."

Jefferson injured

If Friday was quarterback KJ Jefferson's last game at Arkansas, the fifth-year senior had a tough exit.

Jefferson, a three-year starter, injured his left knee on the first play of the Razorbacks' second possession and didn't return to the game.

Jefferson gained 22 yards on a keeper, then was injured as safety Daylan Carnell forced a fumble that was recovered by defensive end Darius Robinson at the Arkansas 47.

Earlier this week, Jefferson told reporters he hadn't decided whether to return for a sixth year of eligibility. But before Friday's game, he posted "Last One" on social media with a photo of himself taking his own picture in a mirror.

Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said he's not sure what Jefferson plans to do.

"I don't know. I really don't," Pittman said. "We haven't sat down and spoke about it.

"I never do until Monday with the guys. So in all honesty, if he put that out there, that probably means that he's had all the college or all the Arkansas that he wants. I just haven't talked to him about it."

Jefferson's career stats for the Razorbacks include school records of 7,911 passing yards and 67 touchdowns. He also has rushed for 1,876 yards.

"I imagine it's disappointing," Pittman said when asked about Jefferson going out with an injury in possibly his final game as a Razorback. "I've got 100 of them in there [in the locker room] that's disappointed, too, as well.

"But KJ's had so many great moments here. If he dwells one second on a game here that he got hurt in, that's not his legacy at all. I'm sure he's disappointed that he wasn't able to play the entire game and help his team out, but he's been so valuable to me, our program over the last four years, including the first year when he went up to Missouri and played a really nice game."

Jefferson started Arkansas' game at Missouri in 2020 because Feleipe Franks was injured. He passed for 274 yards and three touchdowns and also had a rushing touchdown in the Tigers' 50-48 victory.

For starters

Arkansas freshman running back Isaiah Augustave made his first start with Raheim Sanders (shoulder) and Rashod Dubinion (knee) sidelined by injuries they suffered against Florida International last week.

Augstave finished with 15 carries for 80 yards on Friday after rushing 14 times for 101 yards against FIU.

Redshirt freshman cornerback Jaheim Singletary made his fourth start of the season for the Razorbacks and first since the LSU game on Sept. 23.

Arkansas senior linebacker Antonio Grier made his second consecutive start.

Running wild

Missouri senior running back Cody Schrader added to his strong case for winning the Burlsworth Trophy, which since 2010 has been awarded to the nation's best player who began his FBS career as a walk-on.

Schrader, who joined Missouri as a walk-on from Truman State last year, rushed 27 times for 217 yards and 1 touchdown against Arkansas on Friday. He finished the regular season with 247 carries for 1,489 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also has 22 receptions for 191 yards.

"I mean, it's time to start talking about him being the best player in the country," Missouri Coach Eli Drinkwitz said of Schrader. "For his football team, a top-10 team, he leads the SEC in rushing. Can't say enough good things about him."

Schrader is one of three finalists for the Burlsworth Trophy along with James Madison defensive lineman James Carpenter and Oklahoma receiver Drake Stoops.

This year's Burlsworth Trophy winner will be announced Dec. 4 at Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville.

Missouri series

Arkansas fell to 4-11 all-time against Missouri, which evened its record at Fayetteville at 2-2.

The Tigers are 8-2 against the Razorbacks in SEC matchups since 2014.

Vs. East

Arkansas finished with a 34-52 record against SEC East teams with the conference eliminating divisions next season with the addition of Oklahoma and Texas.

The SEC will have one 16-team conference race next season after having divisions from 1992-2023.

Divisional play started in 1992 when Arkansas and South Carolina joined the conference and the 12 members were divided into East and West Divisions.

The Missouri-Arkansas game was the final regular-season East-West matchup.

West teams finished with a 304-235-3 record against the East, including 8-6 this season.

The Razorbacks went 1-1 against East teams this season by winning at Florida for the first time, 39-36 in overtime on Nov. 4.

Missouri, which joined the SEC in 2012 along with Texas, finished 13-13 against West teams and 1-1 this season. Missouri lost at home to LSU 49-39 before beating Arkansas.

Vs. exes

Four Razorbacks went 1-2 this season against SEC teams where they previously played.

Arkansas junior defensive end Landon Jackson and senior cornerback Dwight McGlothern both transferred from LSU, where the Razorbacks lost 34-31 on Sept. 23.

Josh Braun, a redshirt junior guard for Arkansas, transferred from Florida, where the Razorbacks won 39-36 in overtime on Nov. 4.

Arkansas senior defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat, a team captain, transferred from Missouri.

Familiar foe

Friday marked Sam Pittman's ninth game against his former teams in 48 games as Arkansas' coach since 2020.

Pittman is now 4-5 against teams where he previously was an assistant coach, including 1-3 vs. Missouri, 1-0 vs. Cincinnati, 1-0 vs. Tennessee, 1-0 vs. Kansas and 0-2 vs. Georgia.

Pittman was Missouri's offensive line coach in 2000.

Sankey attends

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey is having a busy holiday weekend. The ninth-year commissioner attended Friday's game in Fayetteville after going to the Egg Bowl in Starkville, Miss., on Thanksgiving night for Ole Miss' 17-7 win over Mississippi State.

Sankey said he would fly to Birmingham, Ala., on Friday night then drive to Auburn, Ala., for today's Alabama-Auburn game.

Home not sweet

Arkansas finished the season with a 2-4 record at Razorback Stadium, including 0-3 in the SEC games.

The Razorbacks' victories at their on-campus stadium were over Kent State and Florida International. They also lost a non-conference game to BYU and lost to SEC opponents Mississippi State and Auburn in addition to Missouri.

Rankled

For the first time in Sam Pittman's four seasons as coach, the Razorbacks failed to beat a ranked team.

Arkansas finished the season 0-4 against ranked opponents with roared losses to LSU, Ole Miss and Alabama before losing to Missouri.

Pittman's Razorbacks fell to 5-17 against ranked teams.

Ten for Tigers

Missouri has won 10 games seven times, starting with an 11-0 record in 1960. The Tigers' most recent season with 10 or more victories previously was their 11-3 finish in 2014.

Missouri twice has won as many as 12 games, going 12-2 in 2007 capped by a Cotton Bowl victory over Arkansas and 12-2 in 2013.