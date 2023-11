8-MAN

SPRING HILL 42, AUGUSTA 12

HOPE -- TJ Tipton led the way for Spring Hill (9-5) in a victory over Augusta (3-6), finishing with 16 carries for 135 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Jaxon Smith had six rushes for 100 yards and a touchdown. He also completed two passes, both to Blane Tuttle, for 39 yards and a touchdown.