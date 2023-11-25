VOLLEYBALL

Arkansas tops Auburn in 5 sets

No. 9 Arkansas won the final two sets, including 17-15 in the fifth set, to claim a 3-2 win (21-25, 25-16, 19-25, 25-21, 17-15) over Auburn on Friday afternoon in Auburn, Ala.

There were seven ties in the fifth set alone and the Razorbacks scored the final two points on a kill by Sania Petties and a hitting error by Auburn to win the match.

Taylor Head registered a match-high 23 kills and 17 digs for Arkansas (25-5, 15-3 SEC). Jill Gillen added 16 kills and a team-best 19 digs. Petties added 14 kills and Maggie Cartwright added 12 kills and 13 digs.

Madison Scheer led Auburn (20-9, 10-8) with 17 kills, while Akasha Anderson picked up 13 kills and 20 digs.

The Razorbacks swept Auburn at Barnhill Arena in Fayetteville on Sept. 27.

Arkansas will learn its postseason fate during the NCAA Tournament selection show on Sunday. The show will air live on ESPN and is set for 5 p.m. Central.

