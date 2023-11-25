FRIDAY’S STATE DIVISION I GAMES

WOMEN

Arkansas 65, Wisconsin 62

Makayla Daniels scored a game-high 22 points and pulled down eight rebounds to help the Arkansas women's basketball team overcome a halftime deficit and defeat Wisconsin on Friday in the Fort Myers (Fla.) Tip-Off at Suncoast Credit Union Arena.

Arkansas (6-0) will play Marquette, which beat Boston College 73-65 on Friday, today in the shell division championship. The game will begin at 4 p.m. Central and will stream live on the Women's Sports Network.

The Razorbacks trailed the Badgers (3-2) by as many as 10 points and were down 32-25 at halftime, but a 40-30 advantage in the second half propelled them to a victory.

It was a tale of two halves for the Razorbacks, who shot 9 of 40 (22.5%) in the first half and 12 of 30 (40%) in the second half.

Daniels was 7 of 15 from the field -- including 5 of 10 from three-point range -- and scored 14 points in the deciding second half.

Arkansas freshman guard Taliah Scott scored 18 points with four three-pointers and junior guard Samara Spencer added 13 points.

Wisconsin freshman guard D'Yanis Jimenez scored a team-high 17 points.

The Razorbacks outrebounded the Badgers 50-40 and scored 19 second-chance points. Arkansas forwards Maryam Dauda and Saylor Poffenbarger had 11 and 10 rebounds, respectively.

Central Arkansas 90, Denver 84

The Sugar Bears trailed by as many as 11 points in the first quarter and gave up a 33-point fourth quarter to the Pioneers, but their 15-point cushion through three quarters was enough for them to hold on for a win at Denver's Hamilton Gymnasium in the Denver Classic.

Kinley Fisher scored 21 points off the bench for Central Arkansas (3-2), while Leah Mafua (19), Jade Upshaw (18) and Randrea Wright (16) all scored in double figures. Jordan Jones scored a game-high 29 points and three other starters scored in double figures for Denver (1-3), but its bench contributed just six points compared to the 34 points UCA got from its reserves.

The Sugar Bears outrebounded the Pioneers 35-34 and had one more turnover (9-8), but they were far more effective from the field and three-point range. UCA went 27 of 51 (52.9%) on field goals and 10 of 15 (67.7%) from three-point range, while Denver went 25 of 63 (39.7%) from the field and 12 of 39 (30.8%) on long-range attempts.

The teams combined for 70 free-throw attempts and 53 personal fouls, but neither UCA (26 of 39) or Denver (22 of 31) shot well on free throws.

The Sugar Bears play again at noon Central today, facing the Nevada Wolf Pack in another game of the Denver Classic.

TULSA 90, UAPB 79, OT

Temira Poindexter hit five three-pointers and scored 32 points as Tulsa (4-0) outscored the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff 13-2 in overtime to win the opener of the Van Chancellor Classic at the Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas.

Delanie Crawford had 19 points and 10 rebounds while Katia Gallegos added 15 points and 7 assists for the Golden Hurricane, who were behind 33-31 at halftime and 68-67 with just over 6 minutes left in the game until grabbing the advantage. UAPB (1-3) did have a chance to regain the lead with 30 seconds left in regulation, but Jelissa Reese hit one of two free throws to tie the game and send it into the extra session.

The Golden Lions, though, made just one shot in overtime, which cost them a chance at the upset.

Zaay Green had 20 points, and Reese ended with 13 points for UAPB, which will face Mississippi State at 4 p.m. today.

MEN

BALL STATE 92, UAPB 74

A pair of scoring spurts after halftime allowed Ball State to overcome a halftime deficit and pull away from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff at Worthen Arena in Muncie, Ind.

Jihad Basheer scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to send the Cardinals to their second consecutive win. Ball State (5-1) trailed 46-40 after the first half and were down 50-46 early in the second half before a three-pointer from Basheer started a 16-3 run that put them ahead.

UAPB was able to get within 64-63 with 10:40 left in the game after a three-pointer from Joe French, but a 22-6 flurry by Ball State put the game out of reach. Mickey Pearson Jr. scored 17 points, Davion Bailey had 16 points and Jalin Anderson finished with 15 points for Ball State, which shot 61.1% (33 of 54) for the game. Ben Hendriks also scored 10 points.

French turned in a game-high 29 points for UAPB (3-4), which has lost three straight games. Kylen Milton scored 15 points and Rashad Williams added 11 points. The Golden Lions were 25 of 59 (42.4%) from the field but got just six points from their bench.