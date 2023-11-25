Tar Heels handle Hogs for 3rd place





NASSAU, Bahamas -- Despite a career day from Arkansas guard Tramon Mark, the 20th-ranked Razorbacks will return home from the Caribbean with two losses and a fourth-place finish.

Mark finished with 34 points on 13 of 17 from the field, but the Razorbacks fell 87-72 to No. 14 North Carolina on Friday in the third-place game at the Battle 4 Atlantis.

With 1:12 remaining in the game, Mark was stretchered off the floor following a nasty fall under the Arkansas basket. He laid mostly motionless on the floor for several minutes.

"I won't know anything really until I get word from Doc, so I don't have any real update on his health," Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman said. "I'd rather not get into too much. It's his back, not his neck or his head. It's his back."

Arkansas (4-3), who lost to Memphis on Thursday night, dropped back-to-back nonconference games for the first time since December 2021 against Oklahoma and Hofstra. The Razorbacks have lost three of four.

"I think there's a lot of concerns, maybe too many to go through right now," Musselman added.

Tar Heels guard RJ Davis matched a career-high with 30 points, including 21 in the second half. Harrison Ingram, a transfer from Stanford, added 13 points, 10 rebounds and 6 assists.

The Razorbacks in the first half rode the hot hand of Mark and fed off the energy of guards Layden Blocker and Jeremiah Davenport to storm back from an early 12-point deficit. Arkansas led 38-35 at halftime.

Mark scored 20 points before halftime on 8-of-8 shooting, and Blocker recorded a steal and put down a two-hand dunk in the final seconds. Blocker also gave the Razorbacks their first lead since 2-0 on a pair of free throws with 1:31 to go in the first half.

Defense was key in the comeback as well. North Carolina made to 2 of 10 shots from the field over the last 10:04 before halftime.

But Davis, who was 10 of 10 at the free-throw line, helped North Carolina flip the script in the second half. He bookended an 11-2 run with layups to build a 59-50 lead with 11:21 to go.

The Tar Heels outscored the Razorbacks by 22 points with Davis on the floor.

"I mean, he played great," Musselman said. "He's a great player. He's got great quickness. His 10 free throws, they took 35 foul shots. He was phenomenal."

Ingram later hit a jumper to push the Tar Heels' lead to 13. Arkansas guard Khalif Battle completed a three-point play to trim the deficit to 74-66 with 4:29 to go, but North Carolina's Seth Trimble hit a three-point prior to the final media timeout.

North Carolina finished with a 38-24 advantage in points in the lane and were plus-11 in rebounding. It was also 25 of 35 at the free-throw line, and the Razorbacks were 15 of 20.

Blocker added 11 points and 3 steals for the Razorbacks in 28 minutes after his second consecutive start.

Arkansas received zero points from preseason All-SEC selections Davonte Davis and Trevon Brazile. The guard did not attempt a shot in 22 minutes, and Brazile missed all 4 shots and turned the ball over 3 times.

Battle and Davenport each finished with nine points off the bench.

"We've now lost two in a row, so we have a lot of things we have to try and sort out," Musselman said.

The Razorbacks return to play Wednesday against No. 9 Duke as part of the ACC/SEC Challenge. Tipoff from Walton Arena in Fayetteville is set for 8:15 p.m. on ESPN.





Arkansas guard Tramon Mark drives the ball Friday past North Carolina forward Harrison Ingram during the Battle 4 Atlantis in Paradise Island, Bahamas. Mark landed hard on his back with 1:12 remaining in the game and had to be stretchered off the court after scoring a career-high 34 points in the Razorbacks’ 87-72 loss. (AP/Bahamas Visual Services/Tim Aylen)









