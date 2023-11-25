The nation in brief: Officials monitor air at train wreck site

Officials monitor air at train wreck site

LIVINGSTON, Ky. — Kentucky officials and crews with rail operator CSX were working Friday to remove train cars and spilled material at the site of a derailment that sparked a chemical fire earlier in the week and prompted home evacuations in a nearby small town.

State officials said Friday that they were monitoring the air for traces of hydrogen sulfide and sulfur dioxide, but there had been no detection of those substances at the derailment site or the nearby town of Livingston since Thursday morning. The fire was extinguished at the site just after noon Thursday.

Joe McCann, director of emergency management and hazardous materials for CSX, said an access road has been built to reach the derailment area and a handful of crashed train cars have been removed.

The CSX train derailed about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Residents were encouraged to evacuate.

Two of the 16 cars that derailed carried molten sulfur, which caught fire after the cars were breached. That sulfur is now solidified, according to the state Energy and Environment Cabinet. The Cabinet also had a drone flying over the area Friday to collect information.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is also at the site. Officials said they are also monitoring water quality in the area but a nearby creek is dried up and doesn’t have moving water.

2nd suspect held in Colorado killings

DENVER — A woman believed to be the girlfriend of a man suspected of killing three people and wounding a fourth in a property dispute in rural Colorado is also being held in connection with the shooting.

The arrest of Nancy Medina-Kochis, 50, in New Mexico was announced Thursday by the Custer County sheriff’s office in Colorado. It said she is suspected of being an accessory to a crime, pending the continued investigation into Monday’s shooting, which killed Robert Geers, 63; his wife, Beth Wade Geers, 73; and James Daulton, 58, near Westcliffe, Colo. Daulton’s wife, Patty Daulton, was also wounded.

According to court documents, their neighbor, Hanme Clark, yelled about trespassing and then started shooting while Robert Geers was talking to a surveyor.

Clark was arrested Tuesday near Albuquerque, N.M., after about 25 hours on the run. Medina-Kochis was with him at the time and is believed to be his girlfriend, sheriff’s office spokesperson Reggie Foster said Friday.

A telephone message left for the 11th Judicial District Attorney’s Office on whether prosecutors have filed charges against Clark or Medina-Kochis was not immediately returned Friday.

It is not known if either Clark or Medina-Kochis have lawyers representing them.

Other neighbors not involved in the shooting have accused Clark of harassing them, denying them court-ordered use of part of his property to access their property, and posting signs saying he was armed, court records said.

George Floyd’s killer stabbed in prison

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd, was stabbed by another inmate and seriously injured Friday at a federal prison in Arizona, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

The attack happened at the Federal Correctional Institution, Tucson, a medium-security prison that has been plagued by security lapses and staffing shortages. The person was not authorized to publicly discuss details of the attack and spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity.

No employees were injured and the FBI was notified, the Bureau of Prisons said.

Cuomo faces sexual harassment suit

ALBANY, N.Y. — Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is being sued by a former aide who says Cuomo sexually harassed her while he was still in office.

Cuomo’s former executive assistant Brittany Commisso filed the case Wednesday against the ex-governor in state Supreme Court in Albany. The filing, a three-page summons, came just before the expiration for lawsuits under the Adult Survivors Act, a special law that gave victims of sexual abuse a one-year window for claims that would otherwise be barred by time limits.

Commisso was one of at least 11 women who accused Cuomo of sexual misconduct, leading to his abrupt 2021 resignation. He has denied the allegations.

Commisso’s lawsuit claims sexual harassment and unwanted touching from Cuomo and said she was punished for reporting the incidents. The case seeks monetary damages. Her allegations led to a criminal charge against Cuomo that was dismissed last year at the request of a county prosecutor who described her as credible but said he couldn’t prove the case.

Cuomo attorney Rita Glavin blasted the latest filing.

“Ms. Commisso’s claims are provably false. … We look forward to seeing her in court,” Glavin said in a statement.

The Associated Press doesn’t identify people who say they have been sexually assaulted unless they decide to tell their stories publicly, as Commisso has done in interviews.