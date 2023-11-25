TODAY’S STATE DIVISION I GAMES

MEN

Eastern Michigan at Central Arkansas

WHEN 2:45 p.m.

WHERE Farris Center, Conway RECORDS UCA 1-5, Eastern Michigan 3-2 SERIES First meeting TV None RADIO KUCA-FM, 92.7, Conway STREAMING ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

CENTRAL ARKANSAS POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Johannes Kirsipuu, 6-2, So. 4.0 2.7 G Masai Olowokere, 6-5, Sr. 8.8 3.8 F Tucker Anderson, 6-9, Fr. 11.0 3.0 F Elia Cato, 6-9, Jr. 13.0 5.8 F Ubong Abasi Etim, 6-9, So. 6.2 9.0 COACH Anthony Boone (34-80 in fifth season at UCA and overall) EASTERN MICHIGAN POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Tyson Acuff, 6-4, Jr. 20.8 3.4 G Julius Ellerbe, 6-7, Jr. 3.4 4.2 G Arne Osojnik, 6-6, Fr. 8.6 2.2 F Legend Geeter, 6-8, So. 5.6 3.8 F Yusuf Jihad, 6-8, Jr. 8.0 2.2 COACH Stan Heath (21-46 in third season at Eastern Michigan, 230-250 in 16th season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCA Eastern Michigan 68.8 Points for 79.8 73.2 Points against 77.2 -3.8 Rebound margin +3.2 +1.8 Turnover margin -2.0 39.6 FG pct. 43.6 30.3 3-pt pct. 33.1 66.1 FT pct. 75.8 CHALK TALK Carl Daughtery Jr. recorded a career-high 23 points and seven rebounds Wednesday against Kansas State. … Eastern Michigan Coach Stan Heath was the head coach at the University of Arkansas in 2002-07. … The Eagles have not won back-to-back wins since the 2017-18 season.

— Sam Lane

Tulsa at UALR

WHEN 2 p.m. Central WHERE Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock RECORDS UALR 1-4, Tulsa 4-0 SERIES Tulsa leads 7-5 TV None RADIO KHLR-FM. 106.7. Little Rock STREAMING ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UALR POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Khalen Robinson, 6-0, Sr. 19.0 5.4 G Bradley Douglas, 6-1, Jr. 4.0 2.2 G Jamir Chaplin, 6-5, Sr. 13.6 7.4 F DeAntoni Gordon, 6-8, Sr. 17.8 5.6 F Jaylen Crocker-Johnson, 6-8, Fr. 5.2 2.8 COACH Darrell Walker (62-90 in sixth season at UALR, 108-108 in eighth season overall) TULSA POS. NAME, HT, YR. PPG RPG G PJ Haggerty, 6-3, Fr. 18.8 5.8 G Cobe Williams, 6-0, Sr. 14.8 2.5 G Isaiah Barnes, 6-7, So. 10.3 5.8 F Matthew Reed, 6-9, Fr. 4.3 5.5 F Jared Garcia, 6-8, Jr. 11.3 7.8 COACH Eric Konkol (9-25 in second season at Tulsa, 153-75 in ninth season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALR Tulsa 77.3. Points for 79.3 83.3 Points against 61.5 -6.2 Rebound margin +7.3 +0.7 Turnover margin +0.2 39.7 FG pct. 40.7 24.0 3-pt pct. 29.6 77.9 FT pct. 74.8 CHALK TALK UALR has dropped four straight games after opening the season with a 71-66 home victory over Texas State. … Tulsa won the last meeting 77-63 at Tulsa on Nov. 26, 2021. … The Trojans hold a 4-1 advantage against Tulsa in games played in Little Rock. … Khalen Robinson has scored 20 points or more in three of UALR’s five games this season. … Today will be the second of four consecutive home games for the Trojans. … With its 4-0 start, Tulsa needs just one more victory to match its win total of five last season.

— Mike Harley

WOMEN

UALR at Ole Miss

WHEN 3 p.m. Central WHERE The Pavilion, Oxford, Miss.

RECORDS UALR 0-4, Ole Miss 5-1 SERIES Ole Miss leads 6-1 TV None RADIO KARN-AM 920, Little Rock STREAMING ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UALR POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Jayla Brooks, 5-6, Sr. 5.8 2.8 G Jaiyah Harris-Smith 5-6, Jr. 4.5 2.0 F Leilani Wimbish-Gay 5-10, Jr. 3.0 2.7 F Faith Lee, 5-11, So. 11.8 2.5 F Trinity Hudson, 6-4, Sr. 2.0 4.0 COACH Joe Foley (398-229 in 21st season at UALR, 854-310 in 37th season overall) OLE MISS POS. NAME, HT, YR. PPG RPG G Marquesha Davis, 6-0, Sr. 11.8 3.7 G Kennedy Todd-Williams, 6-0, Sr. 8.2 5.0 G Kirsten Deans, 5-8, Sr. 9.3 3.8 F Madison Scott, 6-2, Sr. 11.2 9.2 F Kharyssa Richardson, 6-2, So. 7.8 4.2 COACH Yolett McPhee-McCuin (84-75 in sixth season at Ole Miss, 178-138 in 11th season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALR Ole Miss 40.3 Points for 70.7 67.3 Points against 56.2 -15.8 Rebound margin +9.1 -2.3 Turnover margin +1.5 28.8 FG pct. 41.8 26.3 3-pt pct. 23.4 68.5 FT pct. 64.8 CHALK TALK In their most recent meeting, Ole Miss defeated UALR 58-40 on Nov. 13, 2022 in Little Rock. … The only time the Trojans have defeated the Rebels in series history was Dec. 17, 2008, when UALR won 64-61 at Oxford. … Faith Lee leads the Trojans in scoring, averaging 11.8 points per game.

— Mike Harley