Class 1A

NOTE The first regular-season rankings will be released Jan. 7

BOYS

EARLY-SEASON NO. 1 Marked Tree

COACH Barbara Wilburn

CONFERENCE 1A-3

2022-23 RECORD 29-4

LAST YEAR'S FINAL RANKING No. 2

KEY RETURNERS Kenyon Carter (5-8, Jr.), Cameron Marshall (6-2, Sr.)

CIRCLED DATES Thursday vs. Osceola, Dec. 8 at Mammoth Spring, Dec. 19 vs. Brinkley, Feb. 6 at Clarendon

OVERVIEW

Marked Tree couldn't really get its season in gear until after the football team completed its season Friday, and that may take a little while considering how the Indians are on the cusp of reaching the state title game. Still, Coach Barbara Wilburn has a team capable to competing with just about anyone.

TIER TWO Brinkley, Concord, Mammoth Spring

These three are expected to be in or near the top all season, especially with what each has back. Brinkley has experience in bulk, and the trio of Eli Tate, Reece Bracey and Eric Welch may be the best in Class 1A for Concord. Garet O'Dell can also score with the best of them at Mammoth Spring.

TIER THREE Lafayette County, County Line, Bradley

Things won't really begin shaping up until after the new year, but don't be surprised if either of these teams end up going on long streaks. Bradley will continue to flex its muscles like always, and Lafayette County proved last season that it'll be a player. Can County Line re-ignite its dominance ?

SLEEPER WHEN RANKINGS ARE RELEASED ON JAN. 7 Nevada

MUST-SEE ENTERTAINMENT

PLAYERYEARTEAM

Eli TateSenior Concord

Jamarrion HarrisSeniorBradley

Kenyon CarterJuniorMarked Tree

Rowdy WarrenJuniorWonderview

Max GipsonJuniorWest Side Greers Ferry

OTHER BOX-OFFICE ATTRACTIONS

PLAYERYEARTEAM

Brycten HarrisSenior.Nevada

Mason DoldSeniorSacred Heart

Jaxon HamptonSeniorClarendon

Lane AbernathySeniorKirby

Derrick ClarkeSophomoreDermott

UNDERCLASSMAN TO KEEP AN EYE ON

Christian WilliamsSophomoreBrinkley

BURNING QUESTION:

CAN COUNTY LINE RELOAD AFTER LAST SEASON?

If there's a coach in Class 1A who can, it's County Line's Joe Brunson. No one really expected for the Indians to replicate the undefeated year they had last season, not with so much production gone from that team. But County Line will be formidable, and a lot of that is because of what Brunson will be able to do. Getting the most out of others is a challenge he's more than happy to meet head on.

INQUIRING MINDS WANT TO KNOW IF ...

Marked Tree will be able to gel and round into form once its season officially begins. That scenario may eventually determine who goes into postseason play as the unofficial team to beat.

GIRLS

EARLY SEASON NO. 1 Mammoth Spring

COACH Scott Small

CONFERENCE 1A-3

2022-23 RECORD 38-4

LAST YEAR'S FINAL RANKING No. 1

KEY RETURNERS Brynn Washam (5-9, Sr.), Tay Davis (5-9, Sr.)

CIRCLED DATES Dec. 2 vs. Bergman, Dec. 8 at Marked Tree, Jan. 19, Feb. 9 vs. Riverside

OVERVIEW

Seniors Washam and Davis are just a portion of the top quartet in the class. Fellow seniors Adrianna Corbett and Laney Young can lead the Lady Bears in scoring on any given night as well. Everyone will be chasing the Lady Bears, but Small's team may be able to withstand it because their leaders are so good.

TIER TWO Norfork, Wonderview, Concord

Norfork is almost a 1B to Mammoth Spring's 1A because the Lady Panthers' core is just as good. Wonderview lost two good ones in Abbi Baker and Madison Stovall, but the cupboard isn't bare by any stretch. And youth is being served for Concord, led by super sophomores Kately Cornett and Ashlyn Cossey.

TIER THREE Bradley, Kirby, Marked Tree

Bradley has veterans on this team in Sharese Harris, among others, and of course, Benny Harris is always good for a deep run. Robert Tucker has a slew of seniors to lean on at Kirby, and Marked Tree may be the most dangerous team in the class, led by a number of underclassmen.

SLEEPER WHEN RANKINGS ARE RELEASED ON JAN. 7 Emerson

MUST-SEE ENTERTAINMENT

PLAYERYEARTEAM

Riley GottsponerSenior.Wonderview

Brynn WashamSenior.Mammoth Spring

Liza ShaddySeniorNorfork

Keely BlanchardSeniorNorfork

Zyonna AndersonJuniorMarked Tree

OTHER BOX-OFFICE ATTRACTIONS

PLAYERYEARTEAM

Rayleigh TurnerJuniorRural Special

Lyla RaulstonJuniorJasper

Lila HartnessSeniorKingston

Savannah PyleSeniorEmerson

Heidi MaySeniorTaylor

UNDERCLASSMAN TO KEEP AN EYE ON

Lainee Gentry, Freshman, West Side Greers Ferry

BURNING QUESTION:

WILL THERE BE A ROUND 3 FOR MAMMOTH SPRING AND NORFORK?

After back-to-back seasons of playing in the state championship game, Mammoth Spring and Norfork are the odds-on favorites to get back there next March to potentially snap the 1-1 tie. There are able programs in line that could prevent that from happening, namely Wonderview and its sharp-shooting roster. There's also usually a few other teams that will crank up their play a notch or two when the postseason begins. Watch out for Kirby and Taylor.

INQUIRING MINDS WANT TO KNOW IF ...

Teams that aren't senior dependent, particularly Concord and Marked Tree, can make a serious run to dethrone Mammoth Spring or overtake Norfork.