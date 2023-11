20 couples apply for marriage licenses in Sebastian County

The following marriage license applications were recorded Nov. 14-21 in the Sebastian County Clerk's Office.

Nov. 14

Carson Harris Ellis, 18, and Jodi Anne Vela, 18, both of Fort Smith

Jason Michael Cook, 46, and Breanna Lynn Bennett, 37, both of Fort Smith

Dylan Eugene Bruner, 25, Wynnewood, Okla., and Averi Nicole Ellis, 25, Wayne, Okla.

Hunter Leandro Mestas, 24, and Shyanne Elizabeth Dancel Desoto, 21, both of Greenwood

Ma Isabel Lopez Neri, 50, and Maria Consuelo Christman, 50, both of Barling

Jorge Vazquez, 27, and Guadalupe Barrientos Wilson, 24, both of Fort Smith

Nov. 15

Aaron David Campbell, 54, and Kayla Marie Campbell, 54, both of Barling

Al Henry Coates, 63, and Kimberly Lynn Duel, 53, both of Tulsa, Okla.

Brian Allen Hutson, 42, and Emma Marie Baker, 23, both of Central City

Jay Edward Silveria, 57, and Julie Anne Smith, 56, both of El Reno, Okla.

Howard Dewayne Upton, 61, and Carrie Holt Cook, 58, both of Ingleside, Texas

Nov. 16

Paul F. Atkinson Jr., 51, and Clara Martinez-Gonzalez, 44, both of Greenwood

Danny Ray Rogers, 66, and Annette Marie Rowland, 47, both of Muskogee, Okla.

Carlos Eduardo Crisante Rivera, 21, and Hannia Juliette Ponce Soni, 19, both of Fort Smith

Mauricio Gerardo Peraza Vidal, 29, and Lesly Elizabeth Lara, 28, both of Fort Smith

Brantley John Carter, 35, and Samantha Morgan Richards, 29, both of Greenwood

Micah Aaron Gentry, 47, and Whitney Michelle Marable, 27, both of Fort Smith

Nov. 17

Tanner Joseph Smith, 24, and Mariah Lorraine Hamilton, 23, both of Greenwood

Gilberto Alexi Ramirez-Valle, 35, and Mary Naoma Ramos, 35, both of Vian, Okla.

Mark Alexander Tapprich, 26, and Jymann Nicole Hackney, 34, both of Greenwood

Christopher L. Terrazas, 46, and Kimberly Jean Goldner, 56, both of Fort Smith

Matthew D. Griffis, 33, Van Buren, and Allison Emily Gray, 30, Greenwood

Nov. 20

Austin Hunter Daigle, 20, and Logan Leigh Boggs, 18, both of Lavaca

Jonathan James Frye, 35, and Krizza Ciara Mae Oroceo Isiderio, 33, both of Grove, Okla.

Hector Mauricio Figueroa, 25, and Mireya Adriana Gonzalez Pacheco, 25, both of Fort Smith

Nov. 21

Joel Andrew Colburn, 33, and Chrystal Marie Chappell, 30, both of Fort Smith

Brandon Allen Phillips, 32, and Lara Michelle Lignitz, 34, both of Hurst, Texas

Benjamen Connor Keisling, 27, and Kylie Ann Hall, 26, both of Fort Smith

Martin Eugene Millican, 40, and Briana Denice Hughes, 32, both of Fort Smith

Destiny Mariah Inthavongsa, 18, and Kaydee D. Madison-Jones, 24, both of Fort Smith