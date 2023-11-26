Class 2A

NOTE The first regular-season rankings will be released Jan. 7.

BOYS

EARLY-SEASON NO. 1 Bigelow

COACH Craig Neumeier

CONFERENCE 2A-5

2022-23 RECORD 31-2

LAST YEAR'S FINAL RANKING No. 1

KEY RETURNERS Bennett Wilson (6-2, Sr.), Carter Alexander (6-0, Sr.)

CIRCLED DATES Jan. 5 at England, Jan. 18 at Cutter-Morning Star, Feb. 2 vs. England

OVERVIEW

The reigning champions are in the same boat as several teams that are still playing football. But once that season ends, the Panthers will begin defense of their title. Wilson and Alexander will be at the forefront of Bigelow's charge. Look for Rhett Neumeier to be a big factor as well.

TIER TWO Marshall, England, East Poinsett County, Rector

Out of this bunch, England may be the most intriguing. Trent Morgan, who led the Lions to a championship in 2020, has a loaded squad that's looking to re-establish itself as a 2A power. Marshall has one of the state's best in Payton DePriest, East Poinsett County has to wait a little longer before it gets rolling thanks to the gridiron and Rector still has Cooper Rabjohn for a few more months.

TIER THREE Cedar Ridge, Earle, Marianna, Bay, Sloan-Hendrix

Look for Cedar Ridge to make a serious push to be among the top six throughout the season. The Timberwolves have a stud freshman, too, who may eventually help out., Earle will always contend under Carl Miller, and Marianna has all kinds of untapped potential on its roster. One of the more mysterious groups are Bay and Sloan-Hendrix, which are already 1-1 against each other.

SLEEPER WHEN RANKINGS ARE RELEASED ON JAN. 7 Mount Vernon-Enola

MUST-SEE ENTERTAINMENT

PLAYERYEARTEAM

Cooper RabjohnSeniorRector

Ethan HopkinsSeniorWhite County Central

Jayquan MaysSophomoreEngland

Caden GriffenSeniorCedar Ridge

Payton DePriestSeniorMarshall

OTHER BOX-OFFICE ATTRACTIONS

PLAYERYEARTEAM

Lamontrell JonesJuniorMarianna

Bennett WilsonSeniorBigelow

Zach HayslipSeniorMansfield

Justin BrannenSeniorBay

Kade CaldwellSeniorMurfreesboro

UNDERCLASSMAN TO KEEP AN EYE ON

Trent ArnoldSophomoreEngland

BURNING QUESTION:

WHAT CAN BIGELOW DO FOR AN ENCORE?

Coach Rhett Neumeier delivered Bigelow a state title last season in its first appearance in a final since 2005, and he's got enough in his lineup to repeat. It won't be nearly as easy this time, though. The Panthers won't have big man Javon Orr in the middle either, which will make it that much harder. But there's no denying that everyone is looking up at Bigelow right now.

INQUIRING MINDS WANT TO KNOW IF ...

England's young players can play beyond their years. Coach Trent Morgan mentioned in October that his roster may be one of the most talented in school history, and on paper, it certainly appears that way.

GIRLS

EARLY-SEASON NO. 1 Mount Vernon-Enola

COACH Adam Carlton

CONFERENCE 2A-2

2022-23 RECORD 38-5

LAST YEAR'S FINAL RANKING No. 1

KEY RETURNERS Dessie McCarty (6-0, Sr.), Marlee Roby (5-6, Sr.)

CIRCLED DATES Dec. 19 vs. Quitman, Jan. 26 at Quitman, Jan. 30 vs. Mountain Pine

OVERVIEW

The best team in Class 2A looks to go back-to-back if it regains its form from last season. The Lady Warhawks have most of their stars back, led by McCarty and Roby, but A.J. Person, Coree Kyle and others are just as valuable. It'll take a big outing from someone to knock them off their perch.

TIER TWO Riverside, Mansfield, Acorn

Going to be a tussle for teams 2-6 behind clear No. 1 Mount Vernon-Enola. Riverside may be the most complete unit behind the Lady Warhawks while Ethan Bowman's Mansfield Lady Tigers aren't far off. Acorn is probably the wild card here with Daisy Dollar leading the way.

TIER THREE England, Fordyce, Poyen

England is equipped to play well into the state tournament, especially when Jordan Blake and Taniyah Carter, who both have scored more than 1,000 points in their careers with the Lady Lions, are going off. Steven Barnett will have Fordyce in contention, but a team that may surprise people is Poyen.

SLEEPER WHEN RANKINGS ARE RELEASED ON JAN. 7 Barton

MUST-SEE ENTERTAINMENT

PLAYERYEARTEAM

Jordan BlakeJuniorEngland

Kaylee WardSophomoreMansfield

Daisy DollarSeniorAcorn

Dessie McCartySeniorMount Vernon-Enola

Gracie WashingtonSeniorRiverside

OTHER BOX-OFFICE ATTRACTIONS

PLAYERYEARTEAM

Abby MethvinSeniorYellville-Summit

Sha'Mara ReevesSeniorFordyce

Alyson EdwardsSeniorMansfield

Conley GibsonJuniorConway Christian

Hadlie GoodsonSophomoreBuffalo Island Central

UNDERCLASSMAN TO KEEP AN EYE ON

Da'Mya WilsonSophomoreBarton

BURNING QUESTION:

CAN ANYONE CATCH MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA?

It's going to be tough for a team to be able to stay with Mount Vernon-Enola for four full quarters, but it's not impossible either (just ask Riverside). The Lady Warhawks have everything, including the best post player in Class 2A in Arkansas Tech signee Dessie McCarty, and won't give up the crown willingly.

INQUIRING MINDS WANT TO KNOW IF ...

Barton is for real. Ryan Koerdt is back on the sidelines coaching, and he believes he's got a unit that can make some noise in the class. Da'Mya Wilson is a high-scoring maching who'll have the Lady Bears in just about every game.