Class 2A
NOTE The first regular-season rankings will be released Jan. 7.
BOYS
EARLY-SEASON NO. 1 Bigelow
COACH Craig Neumeier
CONFERENCE 2A-5
2022-23 RECORD 31-2
LAST YEAR'S FINAL RANKING No. 1
KEY RETURNERS Bennett Wilson (6-2, Sr.), Carter Alexander (6-0, Sr.)
CIRCLED DATES Jan. 5 at England, Jan. 18 at Cutter-Morning Star, Feb. 2 vs. England
OVERVIEW
The reigning champions are in the same boat as several teams that are still playing football. But once that season ends, the Panthers will begin defense of their title. Wilson and Alexander will be at the forefront of Bigelow's charge. Look for Rhett Neumeier to be a big factor as well.
TIER TWO Marshall, England, East Poinsett County, Rector
Out of this bunch, England may be the most intriguing. Trent Morgan, who led the Lions to a championship in 2020, has a loaded squad that's looking to re-establish itself as a 2A power. Marshall has one of the state's best in Payton DePriest, East Poinsett County has to wait a little longer before it gets rolling thanks to the gridiron and Rector still has Cooper Rabjohn for a few more months.
TIER THREE Cedar Ridge, Earle, Marianna, Bay, Sloan-Hendrix
Look for Cedar Ridge to make a serious push to be among the top six throughout the season. The Timberwolves have a stud freshman, too, who may eventually help out., Earle will always contend under Carl Miller, and Marianna has all kinds of untapped potential on its roster. One of the more mysterious groups are Bay and Sloan-Hendrix, which are already 1-1 against each other.
SLEEPER WHEN RANKINGS ARE RELEASED ON JAN. 7 Mount Vernon-Enola
MUST-SEE ENTERTAINMENT
PLAYERYEARTEAM
Cooper RabjohnSeniorRector
Ethan HopkinsSeniorWhite County Central
Jayquan MaysSophomoreEngland
Caden GriffenSeniorCedar Ridge
Payton DePriestSeniorMarshall
OTHER BOX-OFFICE ATTRACTIONS
PLAYERYEARTEAM
Lamontrell JonesJuniorMarianna
Bennett WilsonSeniorBigelow
Zach HayslipSeniorMansfield
Justin BrannenSeniorBay
Kade CaldwellSeniorMurfreesboro
UNDERCLASSMAN TO KEEP AN EYE ON
Trent ArnoldSophomoreEngland
BURNING QUESTION:
WHAT CAN BIGELOW DO FOR AN ENCORE?
Coach Rhett Neumeier delivered Bigelow a state title last season in its first appearance in a final since 2005, and he's got enough in his lineup to repeat. It won't be nearly as easy this time, though. The Panthers won't have big man Javon Orr in the middle either, which will make it that much harder. But there's no denying that everyone is looking up at Bigelow right now.
INQUIRING MINDS WANT TO KNOW IF ...
England's young players can play beyond their years. Coach Trent Morgan mentioned in October that his roster may be one of the most talented in school history, and on paper, it certainly appears that way.
GIRLS
EARLY-SEASON NO. 1 Mount Vernon-Enola
COACH Adam Carlton
CONFERENCE 2A-2
2022-23 RECORD 38-5
LAST YEAR'S FINAL RANKING No. 1
KEY RETURNERS Dessie McCarty (6-0, Sr.), Marlee Roby (5-6, Sr.)
CIRCLED DATES Dec. 19 vs. Quitman, Jan. 26 at Quitman, Jan. 30 vs. Mountain Pine
OVERVIEW
The best team in Class 2A looks to go back-to-back if it regains its form from last season. The Lady Warhawks have most of their stars back, led by McCarty and Roby, but A.J. Person, Coree Kyle and others are just as valuable. It'll take a big outing from someone to knock them off their perch.
TIER TWO Riverside, Mansfield, Acorn
Going to be a tussle for teams 2-6 behind clear No. 1 Mount Vernon-Enola. Riverside may be the most complete unit behind the Lady Warhawks while Ethan Bowman's Mansfield Lady Tigers aren't far off. Acorn is probably the wild card here with Daisy Dollar leading the way.
TIER THREE England, Fordyce, Poyen
England is equipped to play well into the state tournament, especially when Jordan Blake and Taniyah Carter, who both have scored more than 1,000 points in their careers with the Lady Lions, are going off. Steven Barnett will have Fordyce in contention, but a team that may surprise people is Poyen.
SLEEPER WHEN RANKINGS ARE RELEASED ON JAN. 7 Barton
MUST-SEE ENTERTAINMENT
PLAYERYEARTEAM
Jordan BlakeJuniorEngland
Kaylee WardSophomoreMansfield
Daisy DollarSeniorAcorn
Dessie McCartySeniorMount Vernon-Enola
Gracie WashingtonSeniorRiverside
OTHER BOX-OFFICE ATTRACTIONS
PLAYERYEARTEAM
Abby MethvinSeniorYellville-Summit
Sha'Mara ReevesSeniorFordyce
Alyson EdwardsSeniorMansfield
Conley GibsonJuniorConway Christian
Hadlie GoodsonSophomoreBuffalo Island Central
UNDERCLASSMAN TO KEEP AN EYE ON
Da'Mya WilsonSophomoreBarton
BURNING QUESTION:
CAN ANYONE CATCH MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA?
It's going to be tough for a team to be able to stay with Mount Vernon-Enola for four full quarters, but it's not impossible either (just ask Riverside). The Lady Warhawks have everything, including the best post player in Class 2A in Arkansas Tech signee Dessie McCarty, and won't give up the crown willingly.
INQUIRING MINDS WANT TO KNOW IF ...
Barton is for real. Ryan Koerdt is back on the sidelines coaching, and he believes he's got a unit that can make some noise in the class. Da'Mya Wilson is a high-scoring maching who'll have the Lady Bears in just about every game.