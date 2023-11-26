Class 3A

NOTE The first regular-season rankings will be released Jan. 7

BOYS

EARLY-SEASON NO. 1 Bergman

COACH Bo Martin

CONFERENCE 3A-1

2022-23 RECORD 38-6

LAST YEAR'S FINAL RANKING No. 2

KEY RETURNERS Kaden Ponder (6-5, Sr.), Sawyer Schubert (6-7, Jr.)

CIRCLED DATES Dec. 11 at Lincoln, Jan. 12 at Valley Springs, Feb. 6 vs. Valley Springs

OVERVIEW

Walker Patton isn't roaming the halls any longer at Bergman, but Bo Martin knows what he has, and that's a group with size and quickness. Dylan Friend could be the X-factor for the Panthers, who'll get tested in the 3A-1 by the likes of Valley Springs, Lincoln and West Fork.

TIER TWO Dumas, Riverview, Manila

The usual suspects will give Bergman a run for its money as it pertains to No. 1. Dumas, with the Reddick brothers and Raylen Spratt, and Riverview, with the Cunningham duo, are stout from top to bottom. And defending champ Manila isn't going away either.

TIER THREE Mountain View, Central Arkansas Christian, Rivercrest

This next batch can and probably will change all year, with any of them capable of going on a playoff tear. Mountain View is on the rise, and Central Arkansas Christian takes the mentality of its coach, Matt Hall, and that's compete to win. Rivercrest has a good mix of youth and older guys, and that always bodes well.

SLEEPER WHEN RANKINGS ARE RELEASED ON JAN. 7 Lincoln

MUST-SEE ENTERTAINMENT

PLAYERYEARTEAM

Sam MaddoxSeniorCentral Ark. Christian

Tommy ReddickSeniorDumas

Luke KirkSeniorManila

Amare NealJuniorTuckerman

Richard HighSeniorOsceola

OTHER BOX-OFFICE ATTRACTIONS

PLAYERYEARTEAM

Tadrian BakerJuniorRiverview

Jayce CouchSeniorCorning

Brayden ReedySeniorRose Bud

Jayden YoungSophomoreRivercrest

Kaden PonderSeniorBergman

UNDERCLASSMAN TO KEEP AN EYE ON

Daylon ThomasFreshmanMaumelle Charter

BURNING QUESTION:

IS THE CLASS AS WIDE OPEN AS IT SEEMS?

There will be a bunch of teams will realistic chances at winning a state title. Bergman carries that torch, but plenty are right there with it. Expect Riverview to really take off midseason, along with Dumas. Two other program that should probably surface on radars are Lake Village and West Fork.

INQUIRING MINDS WANT TO KNOW IF ...

This could be the year that Dumas gets it done. The Bobcats have had the goods over the previous years, and that won't change in 2023-24. Larry Harris has done a tremendous job of putting the Bobcats back among the Class 3A elite, and he's hoping this is the year they can finish the deal after consistently contending.

GIRLS

EARLY-SEASON NO. 1 Bergman

COACH James Halitzka

CONFERENCE 3A-1

2022-23 RECORD 36-5

LAST YEAR'S FINAL RANKING No. 3

KEY RETURNERS Kiersten Lowry (5-5, Jr.), Ruby Trammell (5-9, Sr.)

CIRCLED DATES Dec. 2 at Mammoth Spring, Jan. 12 at Valley Springs, Feb. 6 vs. Valley Springs

OVERVIEW

Bergman deservedly starts out at No. 1, and it may stay there a while. Trammell and Lowry returned, as did others, but the biggest acquisition in the classification may have been getting Savannah Ketchum, who came over from rival Valley Springs. The Lady Panthers are legit.

TIER TWO Salem, Lamar, Mayflower

Salem, the reigning state champion, has reloaded, and Lamar, with the Kori Sanders having recovered from an injury, aims to be right back in the title picture. The group to watch, however, is Mayflower. The Lady Eagles' young core that surprised two years ago is now seniors, and they're all really, really good.

TIER THREE Jessieville, Mountain View, Melbourne, Baptist Prep

Jessieville may be ahead of schedule in terms of contending for a crown because the Lady Lions will definitely be a factor with the Scrivners and Payton Futch. Mountain View has already been tested in tight games, and Melbourne may have lost its long-time coach, but the Lady Bearkatz are still the Lady Bearkatz. Baptist Prep got a big-time transfer, too, who's helping immediately.

SLEEPER WHEN RANKINGS ARE RELEASED ON JAN. 7 Dover

MUST-SEE ENTERTAINMENT

PLAYERYEARTEAM

Payton FutchSophomoreJessieville

Jakyra JacksonJuniorHelena-West Helena

Marleigh SellarsSeniorSalem

Kori SandersJuniorLamar

Ruby TrammellSeniorBergman

OTHER BOX-OFFICE ATTRACTIONS

PLAYERYEARTEAM

Macy WillisJuniorValley Springs

Lexi FranklinSeniorBooneville

Kaitlyn McCarnSeniorMountain View

Kiki WilliamsonSeniorMayflower

Logan YoungJuniorDover

UNDERCLASSMAN TO KEEP AN EYE ON

Cydney SandersSophomoreBaptist Prep

BURNING QUESTION:

DOES SALEM HAVE ENOUGH TO DO IT AGAIN?

Salem has one of the best players in Arkansas, regardless of classification, in Marleigh Sellars, and it's got a sharp coach in Josh Bateman. But the Lady Greyhounds lost quite a bit from their title team, and they've got to contend with several top-flight squads, starting with top-ranked Bergman.

INQUIRING MINDS WANT TO KNOW IF ...

Bergman is set to reclaim its throne. The Lady Panthers were already a load for others to deal with, but they got a big boost when one of the top post players in the class, Ketchum, transferred in. That move only strengthened what Halitzka already had.